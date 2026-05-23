Jordan Spieth Announces Personal News Amid Byron Nelson Surge

Jordan Spieth feels at home, quite literally, as the star surges up the Byron Nelson leaderboard with his wife, Annie (Verret) Spieth, and family cheering on the golfer. Spieth is from Dallas, Texas and lives just minutes away from TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney where the Byron Nelson is taking place.

The golfer is climbing the leaderboard and heads into the weekend in contention to win the PGA Tour event. Spieth revealed more good news as the couple’s kids are making a rare appearance at the course this weekend to cheer on their favorite golfer.

As Spieth plays in his hometown, the golfer admitted that the Byron Nelson is “not a normal week.”

“Just a lot of it just comes down to knocking in putts,” Spieth told reporters on May 22. “It felt good. I had a lot of family out today too. I certainly have that tomorrow (Saturday, May 23), and my kids will make an appearance this weekend, which will be fun because they don’t come out very often.

“Yeah, I got to kind of see nieces and nephews in the crowd. It’s not a normal week, and it’s fantastic. Now that our families have grown and stuff, you get the little kids coming out, and it makes it even better.”

Jordan Spieth & Wife, Annie (Verret) Spieth, Have 3 Kids

Heading into the final two rounds, Spieth still has some ground to make up. Spieth headed into the third round six strokes back of leader Si Woo Kim following his blistering 60 in Round 2.

Fans can likely expect Spieth’s wife, Annie, to also be in attendance if the couple’s kids are in the golfer’s cheering section. The couple has three kids: Sammy, Sophie and Sully.

Spieth and his wife welcomed Sully to the world on July 12, 2025. The golfer labeled his wife a “rock star” following the birth of their third child.

“My wife’s a rock star,” Spieth said in August 2025, per Yahoo Sports. “And I’m not — obviously a newborn’s a newborn, but she’s doing most all of the heavy lifting.”

Jordan Spieth on Wife, Annie: ‘My Wife Has Been Just a Rock to Me’

Back in 2021, Spieth described Annie as his “rock” amid the star’s impressive career. Spieth has notched 13 wins, including three majors and earned more than $68 million over his career.

“My wife has been just a rock to me,” Spieth said at the time, per The Scotsman. “… I can pinpoint a number of different moments where I’ve been in a bad place and then I can picture some moments where I’ve been just talking so positively to her coming home and having her just help progress that forward.

“She’s just given me a lot of space. I’ve said, look, I’m going to have to put some long hours in, even longer than when you’ve known me before.”

Jordan Spieth Is Surging at the Byron Nelson

Time will tell if the couple is able to celebrate another victory at the Byron Nelson. So far, the star is enjoying the course’s new design

“I think it’s awesome,” Spieth said of the transformation. “I think the Tour’s done a good job with the tee boxes on the par-3s because there’s obviously a design element to it where it’s not just like you’re supposed to play the back of every box to every pin.

“So far they’ve done a good job of creating some fun spots, and it looks like maybe No. 3 could be drivable or something like that. So there may be some unique stuff that we haven’t been able to see here.”