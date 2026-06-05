Who Is JT Poston: Golfer Joins Rare PGA Company With Ridiculous Round at The Memorial

JT Poston posted a 65 in the second round of The Memorial Tournament on Friday. It currently ranks as the second most strokes gained in his career and on the PGA Tour this season. Poston now sits as the solo leader after 36 holes.

In the second round, he led the field in strokes gained putting (+4.11) and approach (+3.45). He was second in the field in strokes gained tee to green only behind Kristoffer Reitan. As it stands, his round is four strokes better than any other golfer for the second round.

Currently, DataGolf gives Poston a 31.3% chance of winning the tournament. He’ll tee off with Ryan Gerard (23.4%) in the final group of the third round on Saturday. Gerard sits one back at -8. Sam Burns (14.8%) also finished at -6. Outside of those two, Poston has a five stroke lead against the rest of the field.

JT Poston’s Career Profile After Stellar Round at The Memorial

Poston has three wins in his ten year PGA Tour career. He won the Wyndham Championship in 2019, the John Deere Classic in 2022, and the Shriners Children’s Open in 2024. While none of those are signature events like The Memorial, Poston has had a consistent career as a professional golfer. Poston’s best finish at a major was a t-5 placing last season at the PGA Championship.

Poston always has been known as a well rounded player. He usually ranks among the best putters in the world. However, 2026 has not been as kind to him with the flat stick. He currently ranks in the 59th percentile in putting. Looking at his other metrics, he ranks in the 75th percentile off the tee, 78th percentile on approach, and 49th percentile around the greens.

He currently ranks as the 94th golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings and 71st in the Data Golf rankings. He came into the week at 114th in the FedExCup rankings, outside the realm of guaranteed PGA Tour status. A win this week would vault him to 33rd in the FedExCup as currently projected.

What A Win at the Memorial Would Mean For Poston

Outside of being the best achievement of his career, winning The Memorial comes with plenty of financial and future guarantees. The winner of the tournament receives $4 million in prize money. Further, Poston would receive a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. He also receives entry into the year’s remaining majors and all of next year’s major championships as well.

2026 has not been kind to Poston as his best finish is a t-21 at the Valero Texas Open. He’s only missed four cuts, but the lack of top finishes has given Poston a hole he needed to dig out of this week. Certainly, winning this tournament would give Poston plenty of security. Given his ball striking metrics, expect Poston to remain in contention especially if his putting continues to improve.