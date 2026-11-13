Justin Rose & Wife Kate Announce Unfortunate News Amid the PGA Tour Offseason

Justin Rose and his wife, Kate, have spent years using golf to help children. Since 2009, they have helped children through their foundation.

Rose is a top-5 earner on the PGA Tour, with $79 million in career earnings. But as much as they have earned from the game, they strive to give it back.

One of those ventures is the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship. He became its sponsor in 2019. Kate Rose has said the event nearly stopped when it lacked a sponsor.

The tournament, first played in 1985, marked its 40th anniversary in 2025. On Thursday, they faced terrible news.

Justin Rose Announces Unfortunate News

Nigel Evans, a former England Golf president, has died. The Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship shared the news.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Nigel Evans OBE, his name is synonymous with the Junior Golf Championship,” Rose posted. “A fantastic individual who dedicated over 20 years to help support, manage, develop and grow the Championship and with it benefit thousands of junior golfers each year.”

Evans spent decades in the game. England Golf was among the championship’s backers in 2019, alongside The R&A and the European Tour Foundation. Evans chaired the England Golf board from 2012 to 2014.

A series of qualifying events feeds the championship’s 24-player final. Twelve boys and 12 girls compete over 54 holes at Quinta do Lago in Portugal.

“His enthusiasm, commitment, humour and love of the game was unwavering. We will miss him dearly,” he added. “We were incredibly fortunate to have Nigel as such a valued and much-loved member of the Junior Golf Championship family and we are deeply grateful for all that he gave to the Championship and its young golfers. Our thoughts are with Liz, Robert and all his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Rose and his wife have spent years working together with him. It must have been a shocking loss for the couple.

The Family Nigel Evans Leaves Behind

Evans’ wife, Judith, died earlier this year, on May 29.

She was a past lady captain and the first lady president of Runcorn Golf Club. She was also a life member.

The couple had a son, Robert and a daughter, Elizabeth.

Evans entered the England Golf Hall of Fame, joining players such as Nick Faldo and Tony Jacklin.

The 41st Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship final takes place in December at Quinta do Lago.