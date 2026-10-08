Justin Rose & Wife Kate Announce Personal News Amid Major Milestone

A golf program backed by Justin Rose and his wife, Kate, has reached more than 2,300 children in England, per Sussex Express.

The JOLF Nurture Project launched in January and has delivered free sessions in 44 schools across Mid Sussex. The Kate & Justin Rose Foundation pays for the program.

The foundation will fund the program for another year. The 2027 program will add schools in Worthing.

Kate Rose chairs the foundation. She said the project fits its aim to use golf “as a vehicle for change.”

The program serves children who need extra support with confidence, communication, emotional well-being, resilience and relationships.

Each school received five weeks of half-day sessions. The project also ran 10 JOLF in the Park events over the summer. Organizers set up 12 “Crazy JOLF” holes in public parks and invited anyone to play for free.

Neil Plimmer, JOLF’s founder, said reaching so many children “has long been a goal of ours.”

That is not all, Rose and Kate also recently successfully organized a charity event.

Justin Rose and Kate Announces Personal News

The Kate and Justin Rose foundation succesfully hosted its golf day at Sunningdale Golf Club on October 6th.

“The purpose of today is to raise as much money as possible so we can then do a great job helping as many kids as possible,” Rose said.

The aim of the day is to raise as much money as possible that go towards helping the children.

“Our passion is really to introduce children from disadvantaged or disabled backgrounds to the game of golf,” Kate said. “We’ve had so much from the game of golf and we love to be able to give back in our local community.”

Kate and Justin Rose Foundation Reached 4497 Children

The Kate & Justin Rose Foundation announced in August that its U.K. work has reached 4,497 children.

“This milestone is a huge achievement, but we’re only just getting started,” the foundation posted.

The foundation began in Orlando, Florida, with a focus on childhood hunger. It works with Blessings in a Backpack there. The foundation’s U.K. charity registered in July 2023.

The U.K. charity aims to give disadvantaged young people a chance to try golf.

In September, the Roses hosted children from the program at a BMW PGA Championship community day at Wentworth.