Justin Rose & Wife Kate Announces Personal News Ahead of BMW Championship

Justin Rose and his wife Kate shared major news this week. The announcement comes just before Rose tees off at the BMW Championship.

The couple revealed a philanthropic milestone. Kate & Justin Rose Foundation announced it has now reached 4,497 children across the UK.

“Across our growing number of projects and partnerships, we’re creating opportunities for young people to experience the lifelong rewards of golf,” they posted. “Helping to build confidence, develop skills and, most importantly, have fun along the way. This milestone is a huge achievement, but we’re only just getting started.”

The number marks significant growth from earlier totals. The foundation previously reported reaching more than 3,700 children.

Rose and Kate founded their charitable organization in 2009. The original mission focused on childhood hunger in Central Florida. The couple partnered with Blessings in a Backpack to feed local children. They also work with BookTrust to provide books to kids in need.

The foundation expanded into the UK in 2023. It officially launched across England and Wales that July.

Justin Rose Committed to Multiple DP World Tour Events

Kate and Rose have two teenage children, Leo and Lottie. Leo was born in 2009, while Lottie arrived in 2012. Both children pursue their own sports interests outside of golf.

The couple continues splitting time between the UK and the Bahamas.

Rose will be teeing off alongside stars like Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at next month’s BMW PGA Championship. He has also committed to the field at the DP World Tour India, where McIlroy is also set to appear.

Finally, his schedule for this year ends in November with the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.

Rose also discussed his evolving partnership with McLaren Golf this month. The Formula 1 team helped design his golf clubs.

Justin Rose Sits Comfortably in the Top 30

Rose ranks 24th in the FedEx Cup rankings. He is comfortably inside the top 30 and is a lock for next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake.

He lifted a trophy this season at the Farmers Insurance Open. He also tied for third at the Masters this year, but since then, his performance has fallen off. In 16 starts, Rose recorded just one other top-10 finish.

As one of the most senior players on the Tour, the 46-year-old still displays great athleticism.