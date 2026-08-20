Rory McIlroy Announces Personal News Ahead of BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy is trying to balance his time on the course, so he will continue to pick and choose his schedule.

This week, at the BMW Championship, despite it being the second playoff event, the six-time major champion wishes he could be home.

“I’m playing five of the next six weeks,” McIlroy said. “I’m going to play, over the course of a calendar year, I still play more than most of the top guys, because I play on both tours. But it’s just, it’s trying to find that balance. Trying to be home enough”

McIlroy took the three-week break after The Open to spend more time with his wife, Erica and daughter, Poppy.

“It’s Poppy’s first day of school today,” he added. “I would have loved to have been home for that, but I’m here. Just stuff like that. Things I didn’t have 10 years ago that I have these days. I’m in a different spot in my life.”

McIlroy wanted to spend the summer in Wentworth and that’s why he shifted there with his whole family back in May. Erica is not fond of Florida summers.

Before the FedEx St. Jude Championship, McIlroy came back to the States and settled in Florida. Poppy started school on Wednesday, Aug. 19. He is going to spend the next stretch in the States.

Rory McIlroy and Wife Erica Navigating Through Divorce

McIlroy and Erica filed for divorce in 2024 due to unknown reasons, but ever since then, the couple has been working it out. And the 37-year-old knack to pick and choose his schedule started then.

He is trying to spend more time with his family than he did before. He wants to be there during the important days.

“I’ll pick and choose my spots like I have been doing sort of the last 18 months to two years,” McIlroy said in June. It fits the timeline after divorce.

“Does it mean it makes it harder for myself to win the FedEx Cup or whatever the season-long title race is going to be called? Absolutely, but I’m okay with that because it brings balance to my life and lets me enjoy things outside of the game.”

Rory McIlroy Calls Out Phil Mickelson’s Actions

McIlroy does not believe that LIV guys joining the PGA Tour will provide any additional value.

“I would argue, have they brought value to LIV? You know?” he said. “I think the PGA TOUR’s in a really good spot.”

The two-time Masters winner blames Phil Mickelson, who played a major role in wooing golfers for the league and is now away from the public eye due to a personal matter.

“Phil was unhappy with some stuff or whatever it was,” “Surely that just warranted a conversation instead of blowing the entire professional game up and doing something else.”