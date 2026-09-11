Justin Thomas Reveals the Punishment He’d Like to See at Golf Clubs

Justin Thomas has weighed in on the topic of behavior at private golf clubs, offering his perspective on how members should treat club professionals. The two-time major champion has long been connected to the professional side of golf through his family and career.

The conversation comes as golf continues to place importance on etiquette and respect at clubs and tournaments. Thomas’ comments also come during an important stretch of his 2026 season, with the Presidents Cup approaching and another PGA Tour event on his schedule.

Against that backdrop, Thomas has now shared an unusual club tradition that he believes can hold members accountable.

Justin Thomas Supports Whisper Rock’s Public-Shaming Tradition

Justin Thomas backed a practice at Whisper Rock in which members who behave badly can have their names posted in the locker room for the entire membership to see.

Thomas responded to a post from Monday Q Info about a member who became angry with a club professional after being unable to get a caddie. The club has limited caddie availability in the fall once school resumes.

The original post criticized the treatment of club professionals and highlighted the pressure they can face from difficult members.

Thomas then pointed to Whisper Rock’s approach.

“One of the cooler traditions I’ve heard is whisper rock posts in the locker room when a member is a prick or does something out of line,” Thomas wrote. “Name and all, in front of the entire membership to see. So good!”

The comment showed Thomas’ support for making poor behavior visible within the club community rather than allowing incidents to go unaddressed.

His reaction also reflected his sympathy for club professionals. Thomas grew up around the profession because his father, Mike Thomas, is a club professional.

The incident that prompted the discussion involved a caddie shortage, something that can become more common during the fall when high school and college caddies return to school.

Whisper Rock is a private men’s golf club in Scottsdale, where several professional golfers are members. The club is known for its focus on golf and etiquette.

Thomas’ comments add to a broader conversation about behavior within the sport, both among club members and at professional tournaments.

While the discussion centered on golf club etiquette, Thomas is also preparing for an important period on the PGA Tour.

Justin Thomas Prepares for Biltmore Championship and Presidents Cup

Justin Thomas is set to play in the inaugural Biltmore Championship from September 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville.

The event will be Thomas’ 18th PGA Tour start of 2026 and gives him a competitive opportunity immediately before the Presidents Cup.

Thomas was selected by U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker as one of six captain’s picks for the American team. The Presidents Cup is scheduled for September 24-27 at Medinah Country Club.

The selection marks Thomas’ return to the competition after he missed the 2024 Presidents Cup. He previously debuted at the event in 2017 and has represented the United States in other team competitions.

The Biltmore Championship will therefore serve as a timely competitive outing before Thomas joins his American teammates in Chicago.

The inaugural tournament is also attracting several other recognizable players, including J.T. Poston, Jacob Bridgeman and Kevin Kisner.

Thomas enters the final stretch of his season with both the Biltmore Championship and Presidents Cup ahead, while his latest comments have also put the spotlight on the importance of respect and behavior at golf clubs.