Justin Thomas Breaks Silence With Emotional Message After His PGA Season Ends Early

For the first time in two seasons of golf, Justin Thomas will not play in the Tour Championship after his PGA Tour season came to an early end at the BMW Championship.

Thomas entered the BMW Championship needing to climb into the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings to advance to the playoff finale at East Lake. A T16 finish wasn’t enough, leaving the two-time PGA Championship winner on the outside looking in.

Thomas, however, isn’t walking away from the 2026 season focused only on what he missed. Nine months removed from microdiscectomy surgery, he reflected on his comeback in a lengthy statement on X and made his intentions for 2027 clear.

“Well, my season ended a week sooner than I would’ve liked,” Thomas wrote. “I’m always one who doesn’t give myself much grace and am too hard on myself.”

Justin Thomas Gets Candid After Missing Tour Championship

Thomas won the RBC Heritage in 2025 for his first PGA Tour victory since 2022, but surgery later that year interrupted his momentum.

He didn’t return to the PGA Tour until the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he opened his comeback with a difficult 14-over performance. Thomas quickly turned things around and remained competitive throughout much of the season, including contending at the PGA Championship.

He never found the season-changing result he needed to secure a place at East Lake, but Thomas said he could still find positives in what he accomplished after surgery.

“While this year doesn’t feel much different, a part of me (albeit a small part 🤣) is proud of comfortably making it the @BMWchamps,” Thomas wrote. “Most of the season felt like I was one round or stretch of holes away from holding a trophy come Sunday.”

Thomas was particularly encouraged by how his body responded after returning to competition.

“It’s wild to think I’m a little over 9 months removed from my microdiscectomy surgery, and was very pleased with how everything in my body felt this season,” Thomas continued. “A lot of hours and trust in my team to help me every step of the way. Massive thanks to them!”

Justin Thomas Reveals 2027 Goal: ‘Winning Tournaments’

Thomas isn’t planning to spend much time dwelling on missing the Tour Championship.

“All that being said… I’m one day removed from my ‘season’ being done and I’m already itching to get back,” Thomas wrote. “I’m ready to get back to the quality golf I know I’m capable of and winning tournaments. I’m extremely appreciative of my fans for all their support. Bigger and better things ahead!”

His optimism comes after a challenging stretch leading into the BMW Championship.

Thomas arrived at Bellerive Country Club at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup standings after finishing T47 at TPC Southwind. He responded by practicing harder than usual on Monday, but later admitted that the extra work initially made things worse.

“[Monday] was a day that I likely would take off, but I just wanted to come out and feel like I kind of had some positivity or something to build on,” Thomas said. “It took a lot longer than I planned or wanted it to. Really it was, honestly, a pretty terrible day, to be perfectly honest.”

Thomas said he was exhausted but kept working.

“I tried as hard as I could — that’s literally about the only positive I had,” Thomas said. “I was really tired, I mean, I was tired. So it’s hard to obviously try to do something when you’re in that frame of mind.”