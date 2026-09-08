Justin Thomas Sends Four-Word Message to Team USA Before Solheim Cup

The 2026 Solheim Cup is set to bring the United States and Europe together for another edition of the biennial team competition. The event will take place at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands from September 11-13, marking the first time the country has hosted the Solheim Cup.

The U.S. team enters the competition looking to defend the title it won in 2024. Angela Stanford will lead the American side, with the team facing Europe on the road as the rivalry enters its 20th edition.

The timing also comes with the U.S. Presidents Cup team preparing for its own international contest later this month. Brandt Snedeker’s team will face the International team at Medinah Country Club from September 24-27.

Justin Thomas Delivers Message of Support to Team USA

Justin Thomas and the U.S. Presidents Cup team have publicly backed the American Solheim Cup squad with a good-luck message ahead of the competition in the Netherlands.

The Solheim Cup U.S. team shared a video on X featuring members of the Presidents Cup side. The post was captioned, “A good luck message to our team from @Presidents Cup, #USTeam.”

Thomas was among the players featured in the video. When his turn came, the two-time major champion offered a short message to the women preparing for the event.

“What’s up, ladies? Want to wish you all the best of luck at the Solheim Cup. Go get it done. Go USA.”

Thomas’ message comes just days before the American women begin their title defense at Bernardus Golf. The U.S. is attempting to win consecutive Solheim Cups for the first time since 2015 and 2017.

The Americans ended Europe’s recent run with a 15.5-12.5 victory at the Robert Trent Jones Club in 2024. Now, Stanford’s team will attempt to repeat that success away from home.

Thomas is also preparing for his own U.S. team assignment. Snedeker selected him as one of six captain’s picks for the Presidents Cup, giving him another opportunity to represent the United States in international team competition.

The Presidents Cup will begin at Medinah later this month, meaning Thomas is preparing for a major team event of his own shortly after the Solheim Cup concludes.

Thomas’ message therefore came at a time when both U.S. teams are preparing for significant competitions against international opposition.

Justin Thomas Turns Attention Toward U.S. Team Golf

Thomas’ return to the Presidents Cup adds another connection to the message he sent the Solheim Cup team. He missed the 2024 Presidents Cup but previously made his debut in the competition in 2017.

Snedeker’s selection puts Thomas alongside automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley and Collin Morikawa on the U.S. team.

Before heading to Medinah, Thomas has also committed to the inaugural Biltmore Championship in Asheville from September 17-20. The event will give him a competitive start immediately before the Presidents Cup.

Thomas has also shown support for the next generation of American team golfers. During the Walker Cup buildup, he offered a positive assessment of the young players involved, saying, “Golf is in great hands for these kids.”

That comment adds to the broader picture of Thomas’ involvement in U.S. team golf. His own schedule now includes the Biltmore Championship before the Presidents Cup, while the American Solheim Cup team begins its title defense in the Netherlands.

For now, Thomas’ focus remains on preparing for his return to the Presidents Cup. But his brief message to the women’s team provided a public show of support as the Americans prepare for their latest contest against Europe.