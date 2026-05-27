Justin Thomas Shares Personal Update Ahead of Charles Schwab Challenge

Justin Thomas is back at the Charles Schwab Challenge for the first time since 2022. The two-time major champion arrives after tying for fourth at the PGA Championship, where he closed with a score of 5-under.

Before he teed it up at Colonial, Thomas shared a personal update on what his time after Aronimink looked like. He skipped the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and took the week off.

“Nice week off to hone in and work on some mechanics,” he said. “Really been trying to work on keeping my hands and body moving in sync and not letting my arms run up and long at the top of my backswing.”

The mistake leaves him less in control coming down, when his pattern can become hanging back, standing up and throwing his hands at the ball.

Thomas started this season late due to his rehab timeline. By February, he had been cleared for all golf activity. He said he was targeting a return during the Florida swing and he reached that point at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He is slowly getting back to his form. In a course that was plagued by fast winds and unusual pin locations, the 33-year-old handled it extremely well.

Justin Thomas’ Surgery and Rehab

Thomas had a microdiscectomy in November. The procedure addressed a disc and nerve issue that caused him nagging hip pain for several months.

In an interview ahead of the first round on Thursday, he expressed how tedious the process has been.

“I had to be very, very patient after the surgery and especially the rehab,” he revealed.

For him, waking up every morning, feeling the same things and doing the same work got really crazy. But now, finally over the process, his body feels really good.

“I’m very reassured and I feel extremely confident that I made the right decision,” he said. “I’m good the rest of my life, I don’t have to worry about this ever again.”

The proof of which we all saw at the PGA Championship. Funnily enough, Thomas did not wait long at the clubhouse after he finished the final round. He promptly returned to his family and watched the event from there.

“My rental house was very close to the course, so I just went back with my family,” Thomas revealed. “My parents, aunt and uncle were in town and we just went to the house and watched.”

Justin Thomas on the 24-Team College Football Playoff

The college football world stands divided on the talks about 24-team college football playoffs. Being a big Alabama Crimson Tide fan, Thomas also voiced his views.

“It just seems ridiculous to me,” he said. “Everybody’s always mad when they’re not let in and it doesn’t matter how many you do. There’s always going to be teams and people pissed off that they’re not let in.

“You’ve got to draw the line somewhere. That’s a dangerous game to play to just keep making it bigger. But the NCAA just wants to keep making that money.”