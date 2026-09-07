Justin Thomas Responds as GB&I Denies Team USA in Walker Cup Finale

Justin Thomas is preparing for another appearance with Team USA after being selected for the 2026 Presidents Cup. The two-time major champion is set to join the American side at Medinah Country Club later this month.

Before the Presidents Cup, Thomas is scheduled to make another PGA Tour start at the inaugural Biltmore Championship in North Carolina. The tournament will give him a competitive event ahead of the team competition.

Meanwhile, Team USA and Team GB&I battled through a dramatic Walker Cup weekend at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland. The result was decided during Sunday’s final singles session after the Americans appeared to have taken control earlier in the day.

Justin Thomas Congratulates Team GB&I After Comeback

Justin Thomas reacted to Team GB&I’s historic Walker Cup comeback on X, congratulating the winners while expressing sympathy for Team USA captain Nathan Smith and the American squad.

“What a scene at @WalkerCup. Team events never disappoint. Bummed for Nathan and the US squad for the finish, congrats to GBI!” Thomas wrote.

“I really enjoyed watching the last 2 days. Golf is in great hands for these kids (feels weird to say that) and their games.”

Team GB&I completed the comeback with a 13.5-12.5 victory, overcoming a 9.5-6.5 deficit heading into Sunday afternoon’s singles.

Team USA had swept the morning foursomes 4-0, putting itself in a strong position to retain the trophy. Instead, GB&I won seven of the 10 afternoon singles matches to complete the comeback.

Josh Hill delivered the decisive point with a 1-up victory over Tyler Watts. The result gave GB&I its first Walker Cup victory since 2015 and ended Team USA’s five-match winning streak.

Thomas was not part of the Walker Cup team but followed the action before turning his attention to his own upcoming schedule.

Justin Thomas Turns Attention to Presidents Cup

Thomas will return to team competition at the Presidents Cup after being selected by U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker as one of six captain’s picks.

The event will be held at Medinah Country Club from Sept. 24-27. Thomas has previously represented the United States in the Presidents Cup in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Through three appearances, Thomas owns a 10-3-2 record across 15 matches. His selection this year marks his return after missing the 2024 competition.

Before heading to Medinah, Thomas is scheduled to compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship from Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville.

The tournament will be Thomas’ 18th PGA Tour start of 2026 and gives him a competitive opportunity one week before the Presidents Cup.

Thomas’ focus now shifts from watching the next generation compete in the Walker Cup to preparing for his own return to team golf at Medinah.