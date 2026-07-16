Kai Trump Breaks Silence on Mom Vanessa’s Health at ESPYs

Kai Trump is sharing a new update on her mother, Vanessa Trump, following the former model’s breast cancer diagnosis and recent surgery.

While walking the red carpet at the 2026 ESPY Awards in New York City on Wednesday, the 19-year-old golf standout briefly addressed how her mom is doing after undergoing surgery as part of her treatment.

“My mom’s doing good,” Kai exclusively told Page Six.

When asked for an update, she added, “She’s doing better.”

The comments mark Kai’s first public remarks about her mother’s health since Vanessa revealed in May that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Kai Trump Speaks Out During ESPYs Appearance

Kai made the comments while attending the ESPYs, where she walked the red carpet in a shimmering gold gown with a thigh-high slit. The University of Miami golfer completed the look with matching heels, a gold cuff bracelet, a watch, a diamond necklace and drop earrings.

Beyond updating fans on her mom, Kai also shared some of the advice she has received from two of the most recognizable people in her life.

Asked about tips from her grandfather, President Donald Trump, Kai said he reminds her to appreciate every opportunity.

“Enjoy every moment of it. It’s going to be rocky, but enjoy every moment of it.”

She also revealed the advice she has received from Tiger Woods, who has been dating Vanessa Trump since earlier this year.

“Be yourself, trust the process.”

Vanessa Trump Has Shared Her Own Recovery Journey

Vanessa announced her breast cancer diagnosis in May in a lengthy Instagram post, saying she was working closely with her medical team on a treatment plan.

“While this isn’t the news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” she wrote at the time. “I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.”

Last month, Vanessa shared another update, revealing she had undergone surgery and was recovering.

“Over the past four weeks, I’ve been recovering from surgery, and I’m grateful to be healing and moving forward,” she wrote.

“Soon, I’ll be starting the second stage of my treatment.”

Earlier this month, a source told Page Six that Woods has been a steady source of support throughout Vanessa’s recovery.

“He’s proud of how positive she’s stayed and how she’s handling everything so far,” the insider told the outlet. “She’s been so strong and he truly believes she’s going to be OK. He’s just trying to support her however he can right now.”

Kai’s brief but reassuring update at the ESPYs offered another glimpse into how the Trump family is navigating Vanessa’s recovery as she continues her treatment.