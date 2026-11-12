Kevin Kisner Could Be in Trouble With PGA for Internet Invitational Role

A simple question from Kevin Kisner led Wesley Bryan into one of the more revealing parts of his recent explanation about his career and the PGA Tour’s suspension rules.

During a podcast interview, Kisner asked Bryan directly whether he would have been suspended had he played in the Internet Invitational. Bryan’s answer was yes, but there might have been a loophole.

Could Kisner Get in Trouble For Internet Invitational Participation?

Kisner has become one of the standout stars of the Internet Invitational. He wasn’t a participant, but more of a rules official who got involved in the action. A content-creation natural, fans are hoping to see a lot more of him in future YouTube videos, and it looks like he might consider it. That said, he’s got to be careful.

He said he had a conversation before the event in which he was told to bring his clubs in case another player didn’t show up. In year one of the event, NBA star J.R. Smith missed his flight; they had to find a replacement who worked at the golf course. Kisner was asked to be a Plan B option. Bryan says that if he had ended up in the field, a suspension likely would have followed.

Bryan then added a caveat. The long answer, he said, is that governing bodies can essentially make up rules on the fly, something he believes fans have seen before.

Wesley Bryan explains the “I literally chose YouTube golf for that reason” comment he made in response to the PMT boys https://t.co/ct9SSfRrXk pic.twitter.com/sau17fD0xO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 12, 2026

Could Kisner Still Get in Trouble?

What’s interesting is that Kisner did technically participate. In Episode 2, he was treated like a lifeline, with players choosing one shot on their nine holes that Kisner would take. In one sequence, he hit two tee shots on a Par 3. It was a deciding factor in one team’s win.

Could the PGA Tour see that as out of the scope of what’s allowed for PGA Tour pros participating in non-sanctioned events? Technically, it could be.

However, Bryan speculated that Kisner, in the same position he was in when he got suspended for participating in a crossover LIV golf event, could have gotten some kind of pass or exemption. He wouldn’t elaborate, saying only that he’s comfortable where he stands.

The caution makes sense given Bryan’s situation. He has been open about knowing the risks of his choices, including giving up what amounted to a full year on the PGA Tour when he got suspended. He’s been trying to get his status back ever since. But with his status in limbo, every comment he makes could matter. He declined to go deeper because he knows his words could complicate that path.

The exchange shows how murky the line is for tour players who also operate in the creator space. Kisner might be moving out of professional golf regardless, but he certainly doesn’t want to go out via suspension.