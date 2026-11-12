Wesley Bryan Breaks Silence on “Chose YouTube Golf” Backlash

When Wesley Bryan said he “literally chose YouTube golf” over a traditional path in professional golf, the line drew plenty of attention. He’s been doing some damage control since. Asked to explain what he meant for those who don’t know the full story, Bryan laid out a decision that was both strategic and deeply personal.

Bryan has taken some heat over the past few days. He posted a question on social media asking whether fans would rather watch pros in the Internet Invitational or high-handicap players. Fans claimed he missed the entire point of the series, and golfers like PFT, who was on his list of those being removed, called him out. Keith Yandle of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast said, “Him saying ‘I literally chose YouTube golf for that reason.’ You didn’t choose YouTube golf.” He was referring to Bryan’s suspension from the PGA Tour, hinting YouTube was his only option.

Bryan responded with: “Y’all are idiots. How did you spin my words in that direction? I was asking the question to the general golf audience; I would rather watch Bob Does Sports than the PGA TOUR. I would rather play alt shot with Bob than a pro golfer. I literally chose YouTube golf for that reason.”

What Did Bryan Mean By Chose YouTube?

Bryan never left the PGA Tour entirely. After an injury, he still held full status, but he saw an opportunity on YouTube and began splitting his time between the two worlds. In one stretch, he played 15 to 20 PGA Tour events while also filming more than 150 long-form YouTube golf videos. That workload came at a cost. Every hour spent creating content was an hour not spent practicing and preparing, and he admits he gave up much of his energy to the digital space.

The bigger moment came when the opportunity to play in a rival league — a crossover with LIV Golf — arrived, one that offered what he describes as unbelievably good playing privileges and access to some Major champions. Two events into the year, Bryan made his choice, fully aware of the consequences. He knew he was giving up what amounted to a full year on the PGA Tour, and that suspension or lost status could follow.

Wesley Bryan explains the “I literally chose YouTube golf for that reason” comment he made in response to the PMT boys https://t.co/ct9SSfRrXk pic.twitter.com/sau17fD0xO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 12, 2026

For Bryan, that was a trade he could live with. He says he saw where the internet was heading well before YouTube golf exploded, and he believed there would be room to blend everything he had hoped to build over the years. In his own words, choosing YouTube meant putting his personal ambitions and childhood dreams first, even if it meant stepping away from competitive tour-level golf.

Could The PGA Tour Have Given Him a Pass?

He also touched on how flexible the rules can be. Kevin Kisner asked Bryan if he would have been suspended had he played in the Internet Invitational. Recalling a conversation in which he was told to bring his clubs in case another player didn’t show up, Bryan said yes, but noted that governing bodies can essentially change the rules on the fly.

He speculated Kisner might have received some kind of exemption, but he declined to dig deeper, knowing everything he said could complicate a later reinstatement.