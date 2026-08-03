Multiple golfers abruptly withdraw from the Wyndham Championship.

The PGA Tour’s regular-season finale arrives this week with a reshuffled field. A string of late withdrawals hit the Wyndham Championship over the weekend. It is the last chance for players to climb inside the top 70 in FedEx Cup points.

With his season already secure, Michael Thorbjornsen chose rest over another cross-country trip. He withdrew from the Wyndham Championship field this week.

Thorbjornsen won his first PGA Tour title Sunday at the Rocket Classic. He entered the week ranked 69th in FedEx Cup points, right on the playoff cut line. The victory locked up his spot in the postseason and pushed him inside the top 50 in the world.

His win doubled as a farewell of sorts. Rocket Companies is ending its title sponsorship after 13 years, closing the book on an eight-year run at Detroit Golf Club.

Justin Lower will replace Thorbjornsen.

Besides Michael Thorbjornsen, Multiple Others Withdrew

Thorbjornsen’s exit was one of five roster changes at Sedgefield since Saturday. On August 1, Kristoffer Reitan withdrew and countryman Kristoffer Ventura took his place. Brendon Todd withdrew and Matt Kuchar took his place.

On August 2, Dan Brown withdrew and Lanto Griffin took his place. Zac Blair joined the field on a sponsor exemption.

Unlike most players scrambling to survive this week, Reitan entered at No. 18 in FedEx Cup points, safely inside the top 70.

His withdrawal had nothing to do with injuries. Ventura, meanwhile, arrives in good form after tying for fifth at the Rocket Classic.

Griffin and Lower both benefited from a marquee withdrawal at the Rocket Classic in Detroit late last month, then caught a similar break seven days later in Greensboro.

That marquee withdrawal belonged to Brooks Koepka and it says a lot about where his season now stands.

Brooks Koepka’s Season Comes Down to 1 Week

Koepka is also in the field at Sedgefield. He entered Rocket Classic week ranked 84th in FedEx Cup points, needing at least a fourth-place finish in Detroit to keep his top-70 hopes realistic.

Instead, he withdrew from that tournament on July 28, citing a personal reason. He now needs a top-five finish at Sedgefield just to crack the top 70 and reach Memphis.

Koepka’s season has been defined by more than one absence. An ulnar nerve issue affecting the grip and feel in his left hand forced him out of the final round of the RBC Canadian Open in June.

He then missed the cut at both the U.S. Open and the Genesis Scottish Open before rebounding for a tie for 28th at the Open Championship. He has one top-10 finish this season in 15 starts.

This is Koepka’s first season back on the PGA Tour after four years with LIV Golf. Under the terms of his return, he cannot receive sponsor exemptions into signature events unless he ranks inside the top 50 in FedEx Cup points.

That target now looks out of reach regardless of what happens at Sedgefield, adding a second layer of stakes to a week that could define his season either way.