ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Announces Dan Hicks’ Personal Family News After Sudden Demise

Longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks died Wednesday after an acute illness. He was 64.

His wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, announced the death Thursday. She said the family was “heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing” of Hicks. Their three daughters survive him.

Storm’s statement gave no further details about the illness.

Hicks spent 34 years at NBC Sports. He joined the network in 1992 and became its lead golf play-by-play voice in 2000.

Storm’s colleague, NFL reporter Laura Rutledge, also said a few words about him.

Laura Rutledge Reveals Dan Hicks’ Nickname on “NFL Live”

Rutledge paid tribute to Hicks on “NFL Live,” the weekday NFL show she hosts. She revealed that Hicks was known as “Dan the Man” in the studio.

“Dan was the best. Hannah always called him ‘Dan the Man’, because that’s exactly what he was,” she said. “Kind, funny, smart as they come, and as talented a broadcaster as you’ll find. He and Hannah were married for over 30 years. And boy, did he love her and their three girls. Dan was always quick to encourage and he actually gave me some of the best advice I’ve ever gotten based off of his respect for Hannah.”

Hicks got married to Storm in 1994 after meeting for the first time in 1989 while working for CNN. Hicks was a family man. He always celebrated their accomplishments first.

“He knew that I struggled daily with the guilt of being away from my two children while working and he told me, ‘I watched my wife deal with this for years. Don’t ever let that guilt creep in, because all your children will remember is how incredible their mom is,’” Rutledge added. “He was so quick to praise the hard work and talents of his wife, Hannah, finding any opportunity to highlight the North Star she is for their daughters.”

Dan Hicks Was Anchor for Notre Dame Game on Saturday

NBC had scheduled Hicks to call Notre Dame’s game against Boston College on Saturday. The news was so sudden and nobody was prepared for it.

NBC has already named his replacement for the game. Jason Benetti will take his place. The 43-year-old is the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

NBC has not named a broadcaster for the Nov. 21 game against SMU. That is its final Notre Dame telecast this season.