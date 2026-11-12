Dan Hicks’ Last Social Media Post Announced Personal Family News

Legendary golf announcer Dan Hicks has died at 64, his wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, announced Thursday.

Hicks died Wednesday after an acute illness. The family’s statement gave no further details about the illness.

Storm and her family are “heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of” Hicks.

They married Jan. 8, 1994 and have three daughters: Hannah, Ellery and Riley.

Storm called Hicks a devoted husband and a loving father. His last Instagram post offers simple proof of that character.

Dan Hicks’ Last Instagram Post Shows His Character

Hicks had a very successful career as an announcer, but his last Instagram post did not mention golf, football or the Olympics. It was about family.

It praised his youngest daughter, Riley, for finishing the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 11.

“Our girl did it again. 3rd major marathon in 18 months. Today she tackled Chicago and we were there to marvel at her drive in hot weather and smashing her PR!”

Chicago is one of seven World Marathon Majors. Riley finished in 3:37:56, according to unofficial results on the race website.

She ran the second half in 1:47:09, faster than her 1:50:47 first half. Her finish was nearly 15 minutes faster than her 3:52:48 at the New York City Marathon in November 2025.

Hannah Storm Was Recovering From Cancer Surgery Weeks Before

The loss came two weeks after Storm announced she was recovering from cancer surgery. Storm, 64, shared the news in an Oct. 28 Instagram post.

She would miss ESPN and ABC’s New York City Marathon coverage Nov. 1.

“This year I will be cheering on my ESPN/ABC NYC Marathon family from my living room,” she wrote.

She had hoped to return in time for the race. Her doctors advised her to take more time to recover from surgery.

“I’m very grateful to be cancer-free after undergoing a hysterectomy,” Storm added.

It was good news for the family, but they did not get the time to celebrate.