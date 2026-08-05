LIV Golf Turmoil Continues After Bryson DeChambeau Led Players Only Meeting

With the LIV Golf Tour hanging on by a thread, Bryson DeChambeau hosted a players only meeting to discuss the future of the league. The meeting took place subsequently after LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil and other executives met with the captains of the LIV Golf teams. While few players commented on the happenings, there are some indicators.

Richard Bland said, “Bryson just ran through what he knows, and obviously, we’re trying to do it as a group, but we’re individuals as well, so I think the next two to three weeks is going to be where it’s at. We’re in this together; we’re fully backing Scott. I think probably in the next two to three weeks we’ll have a bigger picture. We’re just in that kind of stage at the minute that we’re positive with what’s going on, but we just need everything to be fully signed off so you can go forward.”

LIV Golf has yet to confirm if their Team Championship will occur as scheduled at The Cardinal in Plymouth, Michigan on August 27th-30th. The preparations for the event still need completion, which is unusual. It seems unlikely they will be finished.

LIV Golf Players Still Uncertain After DeChambeau Led Meeting

While DeChambeau’s mysterious meeting shows some sense of unity, the players of the league still have no idea about what will happen in the coming month.

Prior to the meeting on Tuesday, Cameron Smith addressed the media. He said, “We’ve been told to prepare as though [The Team Championship is] going ahead. So we’re expecting it to happen. I’m really unsure, but we had a great year there last year in Detroit, and we’re hoping we get back there.”

When The Athletic asked players to comment about the meeting, most declined. It seems that not a lot of information was revealed. Perhaps the players gathered together just to share information to help make decisions for the future.

Scott O’Neil Still Tries to Keep LIV Golf Alive

O’Neil presented a new business model for LIV Golf months ago when he talked to private investors. However, the league still has yet to find a great long term solution. Originally, O’Neil promised that LIV would survive from the Saudi Public Investment Fund for the rest of the season. Yet, that appeared not to materialize as LIV New Orleans was postponed without a return date.

Mobii, the host of LIV’s streaming feature, now battles with the organization after their deal suddenly ended during the season. The Asian Tour, which served as a feeder league for LIV Golf, now has partnered with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour alliance. They also helped give LIV players an opportunity to earn OWGR points. This week marks LIV New York, and the tour returns to Indianapolis on August 20th.