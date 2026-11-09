LIV Golf Defectors Secure PGA Tour Return as Potential Exodus Looms

The collapse of LIV Golf could pave the way for a wave of former players to return to the PGA Tour, and two of the breakaway league’s prominent players have already secured their spots.

Patrick Reed and Eugenio Chacarra have both earned PGA Tour cards for 2027 through their performances on the DP World Tour, according to a November 9 Associated Press report.

The development comes as LIV Golf prepares to shut down, leaving numerous players facing uncertain futures.

Reed’s return has been anticipated for months, but Chacarra’s qualification adds another name to a growing group of former LIV golfers finding their way back to the PGA Tour.

Bernd Wiesberger is also positioned to earn a card, while Brooks Koepka already returned earlier this year.

With LIV’s future effectively over, the question now is how many others could follow.

Patrick Reed and Eugenio Chacarra Secure PGA Tour Returns

Reed and Chacarra will not have to worry about PGA Tour eligibility when the DP World Tour Championship begins November 12 in Dubai.

Both players remain in contention for the season-long Race to Dubai title, although they’ll have to overcome Rory McIlroy.

Chacarra enters the finale atop the standings, approximately 534 points ahead of McIlroy. Reed sits third, another 181 points behind.

The former LIV golfers have taken different routes to this position.

Reed announced in January that he would not renew his LIV Golf contract, choosing instead to pursue a full schedule on the DP World Tour.

The former Masters champion won the Dubai Desert Classic and Qatar Masters early in 2026, building a substantial lead in the Race to Dubai standings.

His PGA Tour return has been expected for some time.

Chacarra, meanwhile, left LIV after his contract expired in 2024 and has enjoyed a remarkable season in Europe.

The 26-year-old Spaniard has won three DP World Tour events in 2026, positioning himself to compete for the season-long title.

McIlroy remains a formidable opponent, particularly with an eighth Race to Dubai crown potentially tying Colin Montgomerie’s record.

But regardless of who wins in Dubai, Reed and Chacarra have already accomplished something significant by securing PGA Tour membership.

More LIV Golf Stars Could Follow Reed and Chacarra Back to PGA Tour

The potential return of additional former LIV players is becoming one of golf’s biggest storylines.

LIV’s collapse has left numerous golfers without a clear path forward.

However, returning to the PGA Tour may prove difficult.

Players who competed on LIV generally face a one-year suspension dating from their last appearance, and the PGA Tour has not announced a broad reinstatement program.

Koepka returned through a special pathway for major champions, but that opportunity is no longer available to other players.

The DP World Tour offers a clear route, as Reed and Chacarra have demonstrated.

Wiesberger, who returned to European competition in 2024, is currently positioned to secure one of the PGA Tour cards awarded through the Race to Dubai standings.

Other prominent former LIV players, including Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Sergio Garcia, face decisions about their competitive futures.

A wider return is far from guaranteed, particularly with eligibility restrictions and possible disciplinary consequences still in place.

Still, Reed and Chacarra have established a blueprint for a possible return to the PGA.

How many others will try to follow their path will be something worth watching over the next few months.