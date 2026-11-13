LIV Golf Defector Gets Honest About Costly Career Gamble

Leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf came with consequences that extended beyond a change in schedules. Players committed their futures to a different version of professional golf. Now, with the league winding down, some must work their way back into tournaments they once had the freedom to enter.

One former PGA Tour player has already taken that step. However, securing another place to compete has also brought an opportunity to address the decision that put him in this position.

His explanation offered something more complicated than regret. He acknowledged the gamble while defending the experience, giving golf fans a candid look at his thinking.

Former PGA Tour Player Addresses LIV Golf Decision

Byeong Hun An joined LIV Golf in January 2026, taking over as captain of its all-Korean team. Less than a year later, he needed another competitive home.

An found one through DP World Tour qualifying school. He finished tied for eighth after six rounds at Infinitum in Spain, earning playing privileges for the 2027 season.

That result gave him a clearer future than several other former LIV players. It also provided a natural moment to explain his recent silence on social media.

Rather than pretend everything had unfolded as planned, An acknowledged that hindsight had changed how the move looked. However, he separated that assessment from his feelings about actually playing on LIV.

“I stepped away from X for a while because I didn’t want all the rumors and noise coming into my head. I’ve never regretted my choice playing on LIV. It may not be the best decision looking back but I enjoyed every moment while I was playing in the league.”

That distinction matters. An did not dismiss his LIV experience or claim he wished it had never happened. Instead, he recognized that an enjoyable season could also come with professional consequences.

For a player unable to immediately return to the PGA Tour, qualifying school became a route toward rebuilding his schedule. An successfully navigated it, avoiding another stretch of uncertainty about where he could play.

An’s Exit Opens Another Door

The DP World Tour represents familiar territory for An. He won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in 2015, establishing himself on one of the biggest stages outside the majors.

His return now comes under different circumstances. Nevertheless, An sounded more interested in the opportunity ahead than revisiting every detail of his departure.

He followed his explanation with a broader reflection on moving forward.

“Holding onto the past and worrying about the future are two of the harmful things you can do to yourself. One door closed with LIV but another has opened. I’m looking forward play 2027 season in DP World Tour again.”

An has earned the chance to turn that outlook into results. His next season will require more than explaining a controversial career choice.

He must compete, build momentum and make use of the card he earned. For now, though, he has something valuable: a confirmed destination and an opportunity to write a different ending.