LIV Golf Embarrassment Continues at DP World Tour Q-School

As LIV Golf’s future remains uncertain, professional golfer Peter Uihlein entered to compete in the DP World Tour Q-School, but he failed to show up to his third round tee-time. He started the event poorly, shooting a 74 and a 73 in the first two rounds respectively. When he was not at the tee on Friday, the event disqualified him off the leaderboard. Prior to his disqualification, he stood at 66th place and required a 19th place finish at least to advance further in the competition.

Many of those involved with LIV Golf like Uihlein are still awaiting news about their future. They need to plan contingencies unless LIV Golf 2.0, the next stage of the startup, fails to launch. Fellow LIV Golfers Luis Masaveu and Jose Luis Ballester are also participating in the event to qualify for DP World Tour status.

Uihlein experienced a mini-career resurgence on LIV Golf after several years of struggle on the PGA Tour. He lost his tour card during the 2020 season before gaining it again with a Korn Ferry Tour win in 2021. In the 2022 season, Uihlein missed eight cuts on the PGA Tour before being one of the first golfers to join LIV Golf. He had three top fives and two top tens on LIV his first season. 2023 and 2024 showcased his continued improvements with 22 top 20 finishes and two wins on the Asian Tour.

LIV Golf’s Peter Uihlein Disqualified at DP World Tour Q-School

In 2022, Uihlein was asked about his experience on the PGA Tour, and he responded with a tone of regret.

He said, “In reality is I wish I played better. I’m not denying that.”

However, the golfer also displayed relief about a fresh start with a new golf league.

“I’ve always kind of done things differently. I feel better. I feel freer. I feel happier… then the reality is, this is the first time in my entire career I’ve had a guaranteed place to play for the next year or the following year. I’ve never had that in my career. I don’t know if that’s another reason but I’ve never experienced that.”

DP World Tour Q-School Offers Second Life For Professional Golfers

The final stage of DP World Tour Q-School will take place in Spain from November 6th to 11th. It is a six round contest where the top 15 players earn their DP World Tour cards for the 2027 season. For someone like Luis-Ballester, a young player with plenty of talent, an opportunity on the DP World Tour could help him in the long run. As far as we know, the PGA Tour has no interest in giving a helping hand to those involved with LIV Golf any further. Luis-Ballester would have to earn his way onto the PGA Tour through the DP World Tour. Whatever happens with LIV Golf, how the players from the league move forward will be fascinating to follow at an individual level.