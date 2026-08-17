LIV Golf Team Championship Suddenly Cancelled Amid Positive Recent News

Despite recent accounts of positive momentum surrounding LIV Golf, the league decided to cancel its Team Championship on Monday. Over the last few weeks, it appeared the LIV Golf Team Championship seemed unlikely to occur given the lack of tournament infrastructure around the course. Grandstands and hospitality areas had yet to even be set up a month prior to the event.

However, LIV Golf continued to operate and speak as if the event was still a possibility, which has become typical of them with other issues despite conflicting information. LIV Golf stopped selling tickets for the event last week once Fox Sports removed its broadcast off their schedule. Also, Tyrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, and Adrian Meronk added themselves to the DP World Tour’s British Masters field for that week.

Since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund ended their funded of LIV Golf, the Team Championship becomes the second event cancelled. LIV New Orleans was the first event to be removed off the schedule, but the league did not admit it was for financial reasons. They blamed it on the rising heat and the World Cup, which were obvious concerns when they scheduled it anyway.

LIV Golf Team Championship Cancelled Following Statement From CEO Scott O’Neil

LIV Golf also determined that the team champion will be revealed after the conclusion of LIV Indianapolis. However, that will be without scheduled performances from Thomas Rhett and DJ Disco Lines. They said there were “unavoidable changes in the entertainment program.” Another indication that the financial backing is not sound currently.

Further in terms of golf, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said, “By concluding the season now, we can put our full resources behind what comes next and maintain the operational rigor this transition demands.”

LIV Golf now moves closer to its vision of LIV 2.0, as presented to potential partners. The proposed outlook involves less events and money; yet, the players should also hold majority stake within the company. The idea is to provide incentive for the players to stay with LIV Golf and possibly grow their wealth from the business itself.

The Future is Still Unknown About LIV Golf

One setback that LIV Golf experienced recently is the Asian Tour deciding to partner with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. For years, the Asian Tour was a feeder league for LIV Golf. It also provided LIV Golfers some stability in the Official World Golf Rankings before LIV received some benefit there.

While LIV Golf continues to lay out a potential future and remains incredibly positive, the facts still do not add up in their favor. Any investment the league has potentially acquired is non-binding as well. Every time the league espouses hope there are several events that follow indicating otherwise. As LIV Golf ends its season this week, expect more rumblings about its future to come.