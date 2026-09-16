Matt Fitzpatrick Raises DP World Tour Championship Concern Amid Iran War

The PGA Tour may be in the middle of a lull, but Matt Fitzpatrick is still in full swing. The fourth-ranked player in the world will tee it up Thursday at the BMW PGA Championship. The DP World Tour playoffs will not commence until November, so that gives certain guys like Fitzpatrick time to improve their playoff positioning when it comes to the standings. Currently, the former Major Champion winner sits at 56th in the Race to Dubai rankings.

The Race to Dubai is a competitive season-long setup. This has players from all over the world hoping to increase their status all over the globe. Fitzpatrick has already made a name for himself with his recent successes, however. That’s why it was notable when he spoke up during some media availability on Wednesday.

Matt Fitzpatrick Not Thrilled About The Idea Of Playing In Dubai

Fitzpatrick was asked if he would be comfortable even competing in Dubai come November given the situation between the United States and Iran. Tensions are very high in the region, which has made at least one golfer think about not going to the Championship (if he makes it).

“Being completely honest, as things stand right now, I would say I’m not that comfortable [going],” Fitzpatrick said. “Few things have obviously changed for me. I’ve got the perspective and stuff. I’ve had a child in August and that obviously kind of changes things I guess a bit more.”

It’s clear that Fitzpatrick has been thinking about what kind of decision he would be making if he were forced to choose right now. He mentioned that, based on his research, it wouldn’t make sense.

“For me, as things are right now, it would feel a little bit weird given what I’m reading elsewhere. Things can change overnight I’m sure.”

The Middle East is currently a destination where Fitzpatrick would like to stay away from. It makes sense for a guy with his status as a professional golfer. His words hint that the risk might not be worth the reward.

He only wants to go if he knows it will be safe. He has thought about that based on his personal and professional lives.

Fitzpatrick Hasn’t Understood The DP World Tour’s Plan For Months

Officials have not provided a firm answer on whether they will relocate the Championship or not. The decision-makers have delayed that. Fitzpatrick showed frustration, but understanding at the same time.

“I know people close to me were, or my agent and a few other people on Tour, it was like, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna make a decision by June,’ they were told in April,” Fitzpatrick said. “Obviously, in the region, there’s a lot going so it’s easy to say that and not make a decision because of the instability, I guess.”

Fitzpatrick speaking out is important. He is one of the world’s best golfers. His words sent a clear message about what is going through his mind currently. Fans will have to see if guys like Rory McIlroy end up joining him in taking this stance.

Overall, it’s a very interesting perspective coming from one of the more competitive guys around. He wasn’t afraid to speak out against the idea of going to compete in the DP World Tour Championship because of the United States and Iran War.