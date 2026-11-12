Nelly Korda Backs Major LPGA Rule Change as Players Face New Penalties

The LPGA Tour is introducing tougher penalties for slow play in 2027, and one of women’s golf’s biggest stars is fully on board with the changes.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda has voiced her support for the new policy, which includes immediate fines for players who exceed their allotted time and additional financial penalties for more serious violations.

The changes were announced during a player meeting ahead of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida, this week.

According to Josh Berhow of GOLF.com, the LPGA decided to strengthen its existing policy after data showed that improvements in the pace of play had stalled during the 2026 season.

Korda believes the stricter rules could improve the experience for players and spectators alike.

Nelly Korda Supports LPGA’s Tougher Slow-Play Penalties

Korda expressed her approval of the upcoming changes while speaking with reporters ahead of The ANNIKA on Wednesday, November 11.

“I’m a big fan,” Korda said, according to GOLF.com.

The 27-year-old explained that speeding up tournament rounds would benefit everyone involved, from players competing for championships to fans watching the action.

Korda also emphasized that nobody wants to spend more than five hours completing or watching a round of golf.

Her endorsement comes as the LPGA attempts to address an issue that has frustrated players and spectators for years.

Fellow LPGA star Charley Hull also welcomed the tougher rules, suggesting that stronger punishment could encourage golfers to play more quickly.

Hull expressed hope that rounds could eventually be completed in approximately four hours.

Both players are known for maintaining a relatively quick pace during tournament play.

Korda, the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open champion, remains one of the most recognizable names in women’s golf, giving her endorsement additional prominence.

LPGA Players Face Thousands in Fines Under New Rules

The updated policy includes several significant financial consequences for golfers who exceed their allotted shot times.

Previously, players who took between one and five seconds too long received two warnings before facing a $5,000 fine for a third violation.

Beginning in 2027, those warnings will disappear.

According to Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek, a first violation will result in a $2,000 fine, with the second and third violations carrying fines of $4,000 and $8,000, respectively.

More serious violations will result in penalty strokes, now accompanied by additional fines.

Players who exceed their allotted time by six to 15 seconds will receive a one-stroke penalty and a fine. Exceeding the limit by at least 16 seconds will bring a two-stroke penalty and an additional fine.

The LPGA is also reducing its excessive shot-time limit from 70 seconds to 60 seconds.

Slow play has long been an issue for professional golf, and these radical changes from the LPGA represent a clear step toward addressing it.

The increased enforcement follows concerning findings from the tour’s own data.

The LPGA recorded 12% more timed holes during 2026, while overall pace-of-play improvements stalled. Average round times for twosomes also increased by seven minutes.

As a result, the organization determined that stronger consequences were necessary.

The decision comes during an eventful stretch for Korda, who is competing at The ANNIKA this week and is also scheduled to participate in the Grant Thornton Invitational in December.

For now, the new penalties have the backing of two of the LPGA’s biggest names, with Korda and Hull hoping the changes will lead to faster rounds when the 2027 season begins.