New Details About the Phil Mickelson Incident Emerge After Official Police Report

More details have surfaced about the alleged Phil Mickelson sexual harassment incident.

The incident reportedly happened months ago and many golfers and San Diego personalities were already aware of it. No one made it public because of the seriousness of the allegation.

Mickelson’s last competitive golf appearance came in March, after which he took an extended break from the sport.

The “Mr. Short Game Golf Podcast” revealed that “there’s multiple reasons why Phil hasn’t been playing,” and the alleged inappropriate conduct incident is one of them.

Mickelson cited a “family reason” for stepping away from golf. Mr. Short Game did not elaborate much beyond what was already publicly known, but he believes that “two things are happening at the same time.”

There is also ongoing chatter about a potential video. The initial police investigation concluded that there was no evidence to support either party’s claims.

Mr. Short Game revealed that there is, in fact, a video.

“Club officials went to Phil during his round of golf, and he denied what she said happened,” he said. “The individual approaching Phil said, ‘We have it on video.’”

When asked whether the video in question needed to be shown, Mickelson allegedly immediately said no and was then asked to leave the club.

This removal from the club was not a one-time incident. The YouTuber claims to have sources stating that Mickelson has been kicked out of “numerous other clubs in San Diego” for separate incidents.

The Potential Video in Question About the Phil Mickelson Incident

It has been stated that there were no cameras where the alleged incident occurred. However, Mr. Short Game’s sources and Tom Clare, the defamation lawyer hired by Mickelson, both referred to a video.

Clare claimed that the allegation is “squarely contradicted by objective, video evidence.”

However, neither the police nor anyone else has produced a video.

The YouTuber also reached out to the female employee, who is the alleged victim in the incident. She has not responded to the request and continues to maintain a low profile away from the mainstream media.

Another Phil Mickelson Allegation Brought to Light

Alan Shipnuck published a biography of Mickelson in 2023. He detailed a 2015 dinner incident.

The six-time major winner dined with Pat Perez and Ashley Perez. The dinner took place in New Jersey. Shipnuck described a specific moment in his book.

When Perez allegedly stepped out to the washroom, Mickleson “whipped out his phone to allegedly show [Ashley] a photograph of himself that she found offensive.”

Perez discussed this on a 2022 podcast. He expressed deep anger toward the champion.

“When it comes to Phil, I have a different hate for Phil than most people…. Phil crossed the line with me that is just uncrossable and unforgivable,” he disclosed.

“He apologized for the action, but I cannot forgive him for it because I’ve known Phil for a long, long time,” he added. “The fact that when he made this action, he had intentions of doing it.”

“He knew it was going to happen before it happened and when he did it, I was hurt. I was like, ‘How can this guy do this?’”