Unusual Challenge Confronts Major Champion at Senior PGA

During the final round of the 2025 Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club, three-time major champion Padraig Harrington faced an unexpected obstacle: bird droppings on the green.

Harrington began the final round with momentum, recording back-to-back birdies and reaching seven under par by the front nine. By the 15th hole, he held a two-shot lead, positioning himself for a potential second senior major title.

The Bird Droppings Dilemma

Just when it seemed nothing could ruffle Harrington’s steady march to victory, nature decided otherwise. On the 15th green, a rogue bird had left a particularly inconvenient “gift” smack in the middle of his putting line.

Uncertain about the proper procedure, he consulted a rules official. According to Rule 15.1a, loose impediments can be removed without penalty.

To be exact, “You may remove a loose impediment without penalty anywhere on or off the course, and may do so in any way (such as by using your hand or foot or a club or other equipment).”

With confirmation, Harrington cleared the obstruction and successfully sank a 30-foot birdie putt, extending his lead.

“It was a big lump of bird… I wasn’t sure how much I could scrape it,” Harrington said. “I know you can brush it off, but I had to actually scrape it off the green.”

Reflecting on the Collapse

Despite the successful putt, Harrington’s round took a downturn. A double bogey on the 15th hole, followed by a missed par putt on the 18th, resulted in a final score of seven under par. Angel Cabrera capitalized on this, securing his second consecutive senior major title with a one-shot victory.

Post-round, Harrington attributed his late-round struggles to overconfidence. “You know, I’ve had a lifelong problem with getting confident and cocky,” Harrington said.

“I did on the 15 tee box it was such a simple tee shot…I just totally didn’t get into it enough and then panicked at the last moment and hit a big hook.”

It was an all too familiar feeling for Harrington.

“It’s always plagued me my whole life since I’ve been a kid. Just get over confident,” He said.

When Nature Calls

Nonetheless, Harrington’s bird experience wasn’t the first time the animal kingdom interfered with professional golf, and it likely won’t be the last.

During the 2023 Open Championship, Viktor Hovland experienced an unexpected interruption when a bird defecated on his arm just as he was preparing for a shot. The incident, though unpleasant, was taken in stride by Hovland and his caddie, who cleaned up the mess before play resumed.

“What was that?” Hovland could be heard saying. “I just got s— on [by a bird].”

A bird just shit on Viktor Hovland. You can actually see the flyby. I shit you not. #TheOpenChampionship pic.twitter.com/RvUbhRW96f — Cork Gaines, Ph.D. (@CorkGaines) July 20, 2023

Another memorable moment is from the 1998 THE PLAYERS Championship, when a seagull picked up Brad Fabel’s ball on the 17th green at TPC Sawgrass and dropped it into the water. The incident was captured on video and remains one of the most bizarre animal interactions in golf history.

According to the Rules of Golf, when an outside agency (like a bird) moves a ball, the ball should be replaced without penalty.

Such occurrences, while rare, highlight the unpredictable nature of outdoor sports.