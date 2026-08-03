$66 million golfer suddenly withdraws from the Wyndham Championship.

The field at the Wyndham Championship is getting thinner. Another PGA Tour winner has decided to exit.

Patrick Cantlay is out of the Wyndham Championship. PGA Tour Communications confirmed the withdrawal Monday. Ben Silverman takes his spot in the field at Sedgefield Country Club.

The move caught fans off guard. Cantlay has earned more than $66 million in official PGA Tour money over a career that includes eight Tour titles and a FedExCup championship in 2021. He was one of this week’s betting favorites.

He also entered the week firmly inside the FedExCup’s top 50. That status made him a lock for the BMW Championship and next year’s signature events, regardless of what happens in Greensboro this week. It just didn’t make him a lock to tee it up.

PGA Tour Communications gave no reason for the withdrawal.

Patrick Cantlay Was Close to A Ninth Trophy

Cantlay’s decision comes after one of his stronger stretches in years. He tied for seventh at the Valspar Championship. He tied for eighth at the RBC Heritage. He added a tie for 10th at the Truist Championship.

Then came last week’s Rocket Classic. Cantlay shared the 36-hole lead with Cameron Young and Patrick Fishburn after back-to-back rounds in the mid-60s.

Sunday didn’t match the setup. Cantlay bogeyed the par-4 seventh. He then played it safe off the tee on the drivable eighth, laying up with an iron instead of attacking the green as most of the field did. He made a routine par and closed with a tie for eighth.

He hasn’t won since the 2022 BMW Championship. That’s nearly four years without a trophy for a player who once ruled the FedExCup.

Patrick Cantlay’s Exit Came Along With Multiple Other Field Updates

The Tour didn’t just subtract names this week. It added several.

Four players earned their way in through Monday’s open qualifier. Luke List, William McGirt, Keenan Huskey and Lorenzo Rodriguez.

Blades Brown and Ben Kohles got in on their own number, meaning their spots came from their standing in the Tour’s priority ranking rather than from another player’s withdrawal.

Brown has spent the summer chasing status on both the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour since turning pro.

Camilo Villegas and Hayden Springer rounded out the field on sponsor exemptions. Villegas, the 2008 Tour Championship winner, is well past his prime days as a top-10 player but remains a recognizable name at Sedgefield. Springer has bounced between the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour most of the season.