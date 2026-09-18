$60 Million Golf Star Withdraws From BMW PGA Championship With Injury

Patrick Reed’s strong start at the BMW PGA Championship came to an abrupt end Friday when the former Masters champion withdrew during his second round at Wentworth Club with an apparent injury.

Reed opened the DP World Tour’s flagship event with a four-under 68 on Thursday, putting himself firmly in contention after the first round.

The withdrawal came after Reed appeared to hurt his wrist while attempting a shot from near a tree root on the ninth hole. Golf Digest reported that Reed was seen tending to his wrist following the shot. His day ended shortly afterward, with Reed leaving the course on a cart.

Patrick Reed’s Injury Comes Amid Race to Dubai Push

The 2018 Masters champion won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January before adding the Qatar Masters title two weeks later. Reed also finished runner-up in Bahrain during that stretch, helping him establish himself at the top of the season-long standings.

Entering the BMW PGA Championship, Reed held an 840-point advantage over Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai following a tie for second at the Irish Open. The battle carries some additional significance for McIlroy, who is pursuing an eighth Race to Dubai title, which would equal Colin Montgomerie’s record.

Reed acknowledged before the tournament that he would enjoy going head-to-head with McIlroy over the remainder of the season.

“Just to finish No. 1 would be amazing,” Reed said. “I mean, I know it’s not gonna be easy because of a guy like Rory right on my tail right now.”

Reed added that he enjoys competing against McIlroy and joked that he “wouldn’t mind making him wait one more year” to equal the record.

Reed Closing In on PGA Tour Return

Reed’s season in Europe has also played an important role in his path back toward full PGA Tour membership.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner announced in January that he was leaving LIV Golf and planned to return to the PGA Tour. Because Reed had resigned his PGA Tour membership before playing in unauthorized events, the Tour said he would become eligible to compete as a non-member beginning Aug. 25, 2026, provided he complied with Tour regulations and did not play in additional unauthorized events.

“I’m a traditionalist at heart, and I was born to play on the PGA Tour, which is where my story began with my wife, Justine,” Reed said at the time. “I am moving forward in my career, and I look forward to competing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

“I can’t wait to get back out there and revisit some of the best places on earth.”

Reed can seek reinstatement as a member for the 2027 season.

The leading 10 players in the final Race to Dubai standings who are not otherwise exempt earn PGA Tour cards for the following season. Through the Irish Open, Reed sat first among the players eligible through that pathway with 3,423.62 points.

In fact, Reed’s position is already exceptionally strong. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that he is mathematically assured of receiving one of the PGA Tour cards available.

That means Friday’s withdrawal should not derail Reed’s larger goal of securing PGA Tour status for 2027. The more immediate question is the condition of his wrist and whether the injury will keep him out of additional DP World Tour events.