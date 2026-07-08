PGA Picks ISCO Championship: Eight Golfers to Follow This Week

With the ISCO Championship taking place this week, hardcore golf fans may be interested in picks in this obscure PGA Tour field. The event takes place at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Hurstbourne is a 7,022 yard par 70, which makes it one of the shorter courses overall on the PGA circuit. However, the par fours and par fives are some of the longer ones on the PGA Tour, favoring long distance hitters.

That being said, accuracy can also be rewarded here as the areas off the fairway can be penal. The course features thick rough, making approach shots arduous if players are attempting to bomb and gouge the venue. The small, undulating greens are protected by difficult bunkers. Good approach play and short game is necessary to be successful this week.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (22/1) usually is not one of the leaders on the odds board any given week on the PGA Tour. However, looking at the strength of this field, it seems logical why sportsbooks would favor him this week. Despite his lack of distance off the tee, Bezuidenhout features a complete bag. He ranks in the 79th percentile on approach, 93rd percentile around the greens, and the 90th percentile in putting. Not to mention, he is also accurate (78th percentile in driving accuracy). Expect Bezuidenhout to plot around the ISCO Championship and be pick to win on Sunday. He needs a great week considering he is 89th in the FedEx Cup picture.

ISCO Championship PGA Picks: Can Denny McCarthy Finally Close the Deal?

Denny McCarthy (35/1) enters the ISCO Championship in desperate need of a great week to retain his spot in the FedEx Cup rankings. He currently stands 93rd in the standings, just barely in the top 100 required to remain on the PGA Tour for 2027. McCarthy struggles with his driving currently, being one of the shortest hitters in the world. He’s also become fairly inaccurate, which used to not be an issue. However, McCarthy always holds a great short game but also sports decent iron and wedge play. McCarthy ranks in the 61st percentile on approach, the 73rd percentile around the greens, and the 97th percentile in putting. Given his skillsets and the lack of predictive value off the tee, a good performance this week could be in the cards.

Dark Horses and Longshots to Consider for This Week

Among other picks for the ISCO Championship, Jorge Campillo (65/1) stands as a solid candidate to be successful in this field. His approach play this season has been some of this best of his career, gaining +0.64 strokes on approach each round. Takumi Kanaya (80/1) with his excellent short game and accuracy could also plot around this week. Although his approach play is a concern, Kanaya can gain enough strokes with his short game to mitigate those issues.

Further down the board, there are some steep longshots worth looking at. Peter Malnati’s (200/1) ball striking has been a struggle, but recent performances on the PGA Tour indicate some development there. Hugo Townsend (225/1) is a recent Sunshine Tour graduate to make his way onto the DP World Tour. He has some excellent power and touch around the greens. For those willing to be a little risky, Robert Streb (1000/1) and William McGirt (1000/1) are two veterans who have previously won on the PGA Tour needing a good week. They are not showing much lately, but looking at this field, it is not impossible for them to be successful.