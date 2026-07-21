PGA Tour 3M Open Picks: Expect Scottie Scheffler to Finally Win

With the PGA Tour returning this week to the 3M Open’s TPC Twin Cities, golf fans wonder who to take, riding off the high of The Open Championship. While this week does not feature an elite field, there are still plenty of quality golfers around to showcase some excellent golf. Scottie Scheffler (+280) comes to the Minnesota looking to get back in the winner’s circle after what has been a frustrating season in terms of wins. After several years of dominating the PGA Tour in terms of wins, Scheffler finally has slowed down despite his statistical excellence.

Looking at the DataGolf Course Fit Tool, TPC Twin Cities requires excellence in precision from tee to green given the amount of penalty areas throughout the course. Putting is not a predictive metric this week, which should give Scheffler plenty of relief. While not necessarily a difficult test, expect Scheffler to avoid any trouble and create plenty of scoring chances compared to others in this weak field. No one needs confirmation about the completeness of Scheffler’s game, but investing in him always is a hefty price. Its not a bold call indicating that he should win this week. Yet, he is the best option at the top of the board given the lack of value in other areas.

PGA Tour 3M Open Picks: US Open Darlings Return

Ben Kohles (65/1) continues his good form from the last two months. Despite losing the John Deere Classic on a poor approach shot on the 18th hole, Kohles posted a t-15 finish at the ISCO Championship the next week. Kohles’ floor is solid right now, and he has a decent history at the 3M Open (t-24 in 2024, t-20 in 2025). He ranks in the 70th percentile in driving and the 87th percentile in approach. While his short game sets up poorly, expect Kohles to plot around TPC Twin Cities and have a decent finish this week.

Ryder Cowan (225/1) returns to professional golf after his t-23 finish at Shinnecock Hill’s U.S. Open. Cowan ranks as the 9th amateur in the world while playing golf at the University of Oklahoma. He impressed many with his performance at Shinnecock, and he seems like an excellent candidate to take the next step with his great play in a professional event.

Two Longshots for the 3M Open

Brice Garnett (300/1) needs a great week at the 3M Open to help retain his PGA Tour status for the coming seasons. While 2026 has not been a good season for him, he started to show some life coming into the summer. He contended at the RBC Canadian Open (t-4) after posting an excellent putting and approach week. Garnett is a streaky player, but he has averaged +0.67 strokes at TPC Twin Cities. The 3M Open is a great event for him to receive some support for his FedEx Cup ranking (124th).

Hank Lebioda (600/1) is another player with similar history at TPC Twin Cities. He’s a decent wedge player on approach and around the greens. However, poor driving and putting have made Lebioda’s return to the PGA Tour a difficult endeavor. He ranks 141st in the FedEx Cup, bolstered by a t-14 at the Valspar Championship. With a good history at this event, Lebioda should be a respectable longshot to finish well this week.