The 3M Open Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The final field is set for the 2026 3M Open, with a strong mix of PGA Tour stars, former major champions, rising prospects, and international standouts in Blaine, Minnesota.

The tournament will be played from July 23-26 at TPC Twin Cities. It features an $8.8 million purse, with the winner earning 500 FedExCup points and a winner’s prize exceeding $1.5 million.

Like every full-field PGA Tour event, the 3M Open field is determined through the Tour’s Priority Ranking system, with fully exempt members, conditional categories, sponsor exemptions, and qualifiers making up the tournament roster.

The result is a competitive field featuring World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Kurt Kitayama, former winners Tony Finau and Jason Day, along with several promising young talents looking to make their mark.

Full 2026 3M Open Field

Here is the complete list of players competing in the 2026 3M Open, per PGA Tour:

Zach Bauchou

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Chandler Blanchet

Ryan Brehm

Michael Brennan

Brian Campbell

Thomas Campbell

Rafael Campos

Ricky Castillo

Cameron Champ

Davis Chatfield

Luke Clanton

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Pierceson Coody

Ryder Cowan

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Muzzy Donohue

Zecheng Dou

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

A.J. Ewart

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

Ryan Fox (WD)

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Max Greyserman

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Kensei Hirata

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Ben James

Takumi Kanaya

Jeffrey Kang

Johnny Keefer

Michael Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Jackson Koivun

Matt Kuchar

Christo Lamprecht

Hank Lebioda

Haotong Li

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Keita Nakajima

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

S.Y. Noh (WD)

Henrik Norlander

Pontus Nyholm

Thorbjørn Olesen

John Parry

Jeremy Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Marcelo Rozo

Sihan Sandhu

Gordon Sargent

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Neal Shipley

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Jordan Smith

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Preston Stout

Kevin Streelman

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Davis Thompson

Alejandro Tosti

Erik van Rooyen

John VanDerLaan

Kristoffer Ventura

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Danny Walker

Vince Whaley

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Dylan Wu

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Kevin Yu

Recent Withdrawals Shake Up the 3M Open Field

The 3M Open field has undergone several notable changes in the days leading up to the tournament, with 2026 Open Championship winner Ryan Fox and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth among the biggest names to withdraw.

Fresh off capturing his first major title, Fox opted to skip the trip to TPC Twin Cities just hours after lifting the Claret Jug. The decision is hardly unprecedented, as players often choose to rest following the emotional and physical demands of winning a major championship.

Earlier this season, Aaron Rai made a similar decision after claiming his first major at the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink, withdrawing from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson shortly after his victory.

Spieth’s withdrawal also came as a surprise after tournament organizers had promoted him as one of the marquee attractions in the weeks leading up to the event. The 3M Open had announced his commitment on social media roughly 10 days before the official field was released, but Spieth’s name was absent from the finalized entry list, and the promotional posts were later removed.