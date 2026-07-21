The 3M Open Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The final field is set for the 2026 3M Open, with a strong mix of PGA Tour stars, former major champions, rising prospects, and international standouts in Blaine, Minnesota.
The tournament will be played from July 23-26 at TPC Twin Cities. It features an $8.8 million purse, with the winner earning 500 FedExCup points and a winner’s prize exceeding $1.5 million.
Like every full-field PGA Tour event, the 3M Open field is determined through the Tour’s Priority Ranking system, with fully exempt members, conditional categories, sponsor exemptions, and qualifiers making up the tournament roster.
The result is a competitive field featuring World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Kurt Kitayama, former winners Tony Finau and Jason Day, along with several promising young talents looking to make their mark.
Full 2026 3M Open Field
Here is the complete list of players competing in the 2026 3M Open, per PGA Tour:
Zach Bauchou
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Chandler Blanchet
Ryan Brehm
Michael Brennan
Brian Campbell
Thomas Campbell
Rafael Campos
Ricky Castillo
Cameron Champ
Davis Chatfield
Luke Clanton
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Pierceson Coody
Ryder Cowan
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Muzzy Donohue
Zecheng Dou
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
A.J. Ewart
Tony Finau
Patrick Fishburn
Steven Fisk
Ryan Fox (WD)
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Fabián Gómez
Max Greyserman
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Kensei Hirata
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Tom Hoge
Rasmus Højgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Ben James
Takumi Kanaya
Jeffrey Kang
Johnny Keefer
Michael Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Ben Kohles
Jackson Koivun
Matt Kuchar
Christo Lamprecht
Hank Lebioda
Haotong Li
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Moore
William Mouw
Keita Nakajima
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
S.Y. Noh (WD)
Henrik Norlander
Pontus Nyholm
Thorbjørn Olesen
John Parry
Jeremy Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Paul Peterson
Chandler Phillips
Aldrich Potgieter
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Kevin Roy
Marcelo Rozo
Sihan Sandhu
Gordon Sargent
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Neal Shipley
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Jordan Smith
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
Hayden Springer
Jimmy Stanger
Sam Stevens
Preston Stout
Kevin Streelman
Jackson Suber
Adam Svensson
Jesper Svensson
Davis Thompson
Alejandro Tosti
Erik van Rooyen
John VanDerLaan
Kristoffer Ventura
Karl Vilips
Camilo Villegas
Danny Walker
Vince Whaley
Aaron Wise
Gary Woodland
Dylan Wu
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Kevin Yu
Recent Withdrawals Shake Up the 3M Open Field
The 3M Open field has undergone several notable changes in the days leading up to the tournament, with 2026 Open Championship winner Ryan Fox and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth among the biggest names to withdraw.
Fresh off capturing his first major title, Fox opted to skip the trip to TPC Twin Cities just hours after lifting the Claret Jug. The decision is hardly unprecedented, as players often choose to rest following the emotional and physical demands of winning a major championship.
Earlier this season, Aaron Rai made a similar decision after claiming his first major at the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink, withdrawing from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson shortly after his victory.
Spieth’s withdrawal also came as a surprise after tournament organizers had promoted him as one of the marquee attractions in the weeks leading up to the event. The 3M Open had announced his commitment on social media roughly 10 days before the official field was released, but Spieth’s name was absent from the finalized entry list, and the promotional posts were later removed.
The 3M Open Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals