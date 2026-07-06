PGA Tour: Ben Kohles Reacts to John Deere Classic Loss

Sunday’s PGA Tour finale to the John Deere Classic featured a tragic sequence where contender Ben Kohles hit his approach into the water on the 72nd hole. It is the second time Kohles has hit a poor shot on the final hole to destroy his chances at winning. He bogeyed the 18th hole to finish the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, subsequently losing to Taylor Pendrith.

Kohles said, “Honestly, I felt really good. Of course I was feeling a little extra nerves coming down the stretch, but yeah, I knew I just needed to play solid and obviously not have that happen on 18, and it would have been fine.”

Chris Gotterup won the John Deere Classic after shooting a final round 62 to finish at twenty-under. However, fortunately for Kohles, he is in good position to obtain full-time status on the PGA Tour after winning on the Korn Ferry this season. Kohles owns partially status currently on the PGA Tour. He has yet to win a PGA Tour event.

Kohles said, “It is what it is. Golf is a tough game. I’ve just got to keep putting myself in these positions. Obviously was able to get it done a month ago on the Korn Ferry and it wasn’t quite my time yet out here, but I know that day is going to come.”

PGA Tour: What Happened to Ben Kohles?

Fortunately, Kohles spoke to the media after the conclusion of his round. It seems he took that series of trouble well all factors considered.

He said, “Yeah, just I was kind of a little in between. I mean, I didn’t want to — I hit an 8-iron and thought 9 was going to be too short and thought if I hit, you know, a full 8, it could have a chance of going over. So I was just trying to hit kind of a three-quarter punch shot. Yeah, just tugged it a little, and obviously ended up in the water.”

Kohles got off to a hot start to begin his round on Sunday to set himself up at twenty-under approaching the back nine. However, the tension of the tournament started creeping in. He had to make some difficult par saves and bounce backs to stay afloat.

“Yeah, tough way to finish, especially how I played all day. Even on the back nine, letting a few holes get away, but bounced right back and made birdies right after.”

Kohles Still Playing Great Golf Right Now

Considering the magnitude of the missed shot on 18, Kohles seems to have moved on quickly. He sets his sights on the upcoming ISCO Championship on the PGA Tour. It marks his 10th straight tournament in a row. In this stretch, he has six top 30 finishes including his win on the Korn Ferry and a t-23 at the US Open.

Kohles said, “You know, still not done yet. Going ten in a row playing next week at ISCO, so hopefully I can keep the momentum rolling and try to get it done next week.“