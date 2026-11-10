Former PGA Tour Boss Reveals Biggest Regret Over LIV Golf Deal

The PGA Tour is preparing to say goodbye to commissioner Jay Monahan, who has spent much of his decade-long tenure navigating the bitter dispute with LIV Golf.

With his departure approaching, Monahan is looking back on the decisions that defined his leadership, including one he wishes he could change.

In a wide-ranging interview with Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch, published November 5, Monahan acknowledged that his biggest regret was how he handled the PGA Tour’s controversial 2023 framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The agreement stunned the golf world after years of hostility between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, leaving many players and fans questioning the commissioner’s leadership.

Although Monahan still believes pursuing an agreement was the right decision, he admits he failed in communicating that decision to the people most affected.

Jay Monahan Admits Biggest Regret Over LIV Golf Agreement

When Lynch asked Monahan to identify the biggest regret of his decade leading the PGA Tour, the commissioner pointed directly to the announcement of the framework agreement.

“The biggest regret is the way that I handled the rollout of the framework agreement,” Monahan said.

The agreement, announced in June 2023, was intended to resolve the legal and commercial conflict between the PGA Tour and PIF, which had spent enormous sums recruiting some of golf’s biggest stars to LIV Golf.

The announcement stunned PGA Tour players who had held the line against LIV, only for their commissioner to suddenly strike an agreement with the rival league’s financial backers.

Monahan explained that confidential negotiations, litigation, and other considerations complicated his ability to communicate with players. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that he should have handled the situation differently.

He specifically said he should have started by communicating with the players rather than leaving them to learn about the agreement alongside the public.

The commissioner also believes the disastrous rollout prolonged efforts to reach a final resolution between the competing organizations.

Ultimately, the deal never materialized, and there was never a clean resolution between the PGA and LIV.

The PGA Tour has since continued pursuing its own future, while LIV Golf’s financial troubles have dramatically altered the landscape of professional golf.

LIV Golf Controversy Took Personal Toll on PGA Tour Commissioner

Monahan also discussed the immense personal pressure he experienced during the dispute, particularly after the framework agreement became public.

Monahan took a leave of absence shortly after the June 2023 announcement. In his conversation with Lynch, he described experiencing prolonged sleep difficulties and feeling overwhelmed by the responsibilities of his position.

He explained that much of the pressure came from believing he had disappointed the players, employees, and fans who trusted his leadership.

Monahan ultimately sought medical assistance and stepped away from his duties to address his well-being.

Since returning, he says he has fundamentally changed his daily routine, including prioritizing exercise, sleep, and time for reflection.

Despite the controversy, Monahan remains proud of the PGA Tour’s position and the changes implemented during his leadership.

His departure will mark a significant transition for professional golf. Brian Rolapp, who became PGA Tour CEO in 2025, is scheduled to succeed Monahan as commissioner on January 1, 2027.

As he prepares to leave, Monahan maintains that the PGA Tour is moving in the right direction, even while acknowledging the mistakes that complicated its battle with LIV Golf.