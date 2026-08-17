PGA Tour FedEx Cup Top 50: The Players Who Missed Out

With the BMW Championship field now set for the next stage of the FedEx Cup, who are the PGA Tour players who missed out on the top 50? One of the players is PGA Tour superstar Jordan Spieth. Spieth had a great start at TPC Southwind before faltering on the weekend, finishing 52nd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Spieth said, “You always want to kind of think — push it to maybe a lower number than what’s expected, but it didn’t like affect the way I played any holes or anything. So yeah, it was a tall task coming in. I was going to need to finish essentially in the top 10 this week and fell just shy of it.”

Making the Top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings is critical because it guarantees inclusion in the PGA Tour’s signature events. Former Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman was another player who experienced poor fortune this weekend, finishing 65th.

Harman said, “That signature series, it’s where you want to be. It’s where the best golf’s played. I’d love to have a chance.”

Unfortunately, Harman will have to find other avenues to get into those fields in 2027.

The PGA Tour Players Who Missed The Top 50 of the FedEx Cup

51. Keith Mitchell

52. Jordan Spieth

53. Max Homa

54. Harris English

55. Pierceson Coody

56. Harry Hall

57. Sam Stevens

58. Sudarshan Yellamaraju

59. Corey Conners

60. Daniel Berger

61. Michael Kim

62. Shane Lowry

63. Nick Taylor

64. Patrick Rodgers

65. Brian Harman

66. Jordan Smith

67. Jackson Koivun

68. Aldrich Potgieter

69. Ricky Castillo

70. Matti Schmid

With major champions Spieth, Lowry, and Harman missing the top 50, it really showcases the level of talent on the PGA Tour right now. The FedEx Cup relies heavily on winning tournaments and having consistent finishes. For example, Spieth’s form has been inconsistent for most of the season, leaving him little margin of error this week if he wanted to advance further in the playoffs.

For Lowry, it seems surprising that Lowry missed out on the top 50 of the FedEx Cup. Lowry still ranks 30th in the DataGolf rankings and ranks highly on approach. However, poor putting and short game weeks caused him to miss five cuts in 2026. He only had two top 10s on the PGA Tour this season.

The Exclusivity of the PGA Tour Increases Every Year

As the PGA Tour transitions into the Brian Rolapp era, the PGA Tour will become even more divided in terms of talent. When the Championship Series begins in 2028, the events will be increased to 120 players. However, getting into the top 50 of the FedEx Cup remains critical. Solidified status in next season’s signature events gives those players a massive upper hand in retaining their status for the Championship Series. Next season is going to be intense watching how players set themselves up for the future. In terms of what the shape of professional golf is to come, this week began a critical step in determining the future of the sport.