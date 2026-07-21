$12 Million Major Winner Among PGA Tour Golfers to Abruptly Withdraw From 3M Open

The 3M Open will be without several key golfers when the PGA Tour tournament tees off on Thursday, July 23. Fresh off a major win at The Open Championship, Ryan Fox appears poised to soak in his victory a bit longer.

The PGA Tour announced that Fox has withdrawn from the 3M Open as Fabian Gomez will replace The Open champion. Additionally, S.Y. Noh is among the golfers who has also withdrawn from this week’s PGA tournament.

Noh has been replaced in the 3M Open field by Ryan Brehm. Weeks after committing to the event, Jordan Spieth is also absent from the official list for the 3M Open field of golfers.

Late additions to the 3M Open field includes Harry Higgs, Stefano Mazzoli, Casey Jarvis and Will Gordon.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest golf news.

Ryan Fox Earned $3.2 Million for Winning The Open Championship

Fox has earned $12.77 million during his PGA Tour career, per Spotrac. This figure received a massive boost after securing $3.2 million for winning The Open Championship.

“I’ve just always loved links golf from the first time I played it,” Fox told reporters on July 19. “I just love the creativity needed. I think growing up in New Zealand, we play in a fair bit of wind, so getting to do that and having to control your ball and hit some not proper golf shots or not normal golf shots is really cool, and I enjoy — that’s probably what I enjoy about golf and links golf the most.

“… And to, completely different circumstances today, go out with the pressure on, with a chance to win The Open, and to actually do it — I didn’t know what I was going to feel going out there today,” Fox added.

“I did say to my caddie a few holes in, I feel better than I thought I was going to feel, but I probably still didn’t feel that comfortable. But got a little bit more comfortable down the stretch.”

Scottie Scheffler Is a Massive Favorite to Win the 3M Open

Another notable golfer who will not be playing in the 3M Open is Rory McIlroy. Yet, there is still plenty of talent in the field headlined by Scottie Scheffler.

The latest golf odds have Scheffler as a massive favorite to win the 3M Open at +265, per DraftKings. There is a sizable gap between Scheffler and Kurt Kitayama who is next in the 3M Open odds at +2250.

Scheffler was in contention at The Open finishing T4 with an 8-under-par score, just two strokes behind Fox.

“Yeah, I mean, today was a great effort,” Scheffler told reporters on July 19. “I felt like I was doing the right things out there. I gave myself a lot of looks again today. It was just — I guess it just wasn’t my week.

“… I competed really well this week. I did a good job of staying patient and hit the ball really nice over the course of four days. Maybe yesterday was the only day I didn’t strike it as well as I would have liked to.”