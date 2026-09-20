Rising PGA Tour Star Neal Shipley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Neal Shipley is a PGA Tour up-and-comer who entered the final round of the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville with a one-shot lead as he chases his first PGA Tour victory. The 25-year-old rookie finished Saturday at 21-under after shooting a third-round 65 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, giving him a one-stroke advantage over Ben Kohles. Shipley was already familiar to some golf fans after earning low amateur honors at the 2024 Masters, where he played the final round alongside Tiger Woods. Now, a victory in Asheville would give Shipley a two-year PGA Tour exemption and provide a major boost after he entered the week No. 183 in the FedExCup standings. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Neal Shipley Grew Up in Pittsburgh & Once Followed Tiger Woods Around Oakmont

Shipley was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School.

His love of golf started early, and Woods was one of his childhood idols.

When the U.S. Open came to Oakmont Country Club near Pittsburgh in 2007, Neal Shipley Sr. took his 6-year-old son to a practice round. The younger Shipley dressed in Woods gear, including a red shirt and Nike hat.

“We were right up against the ropes the whole time,” Neal Sr. recalled to Golf.com in 2024. “I said, ‘Put your hand out maybe Tiger will slap you a high five. But for 18 holes, Tiger was so laser-focused. He didn’t touch him. Didn’t acknowledge this little kid dressed like him. So to think that we’re here now, it’s really incredible.”

That story eventually came full circle. Seventeen years later, Shipley played alongside Woods in the final round of the 2024 Masters.

2. He Played College Golf at James Madison & Ohio State

According to Golf Monthly, Shipley began his college career at James Madison University before transferring to Ohio State.

He earned Ping All-America Honorable Mention honors and was named an Ohio State University Scholar-Athlete in 2023.

His breakthrough collegiate victory arrived at the Southwestern Invitational in February 2024.

Shipley also excelled away from the golf course. He earned a degree in quantitative finance from James Madison and a master’s degree in data analytics from Ohio State.

At 6-foot-3, Shipley also brings plenty of power to the course. During the 2024 Masters, he averaged 300.7 yards off the tee through three rounds, ranking 17th among the 60 players who made the cut.

3. Neal Shipley Earned His Masters Invitation With a U.S. Amateur Run

Shipley reached the championship match of the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club.

He eventually lost 4 and 3 to Nick Dunlap, but his runner-up finish earned him invitations to the 2024 Masters and U.S. Open.

Shipley took advantage of both opportunities.

He made the cut at Augusta National and finished at 12-over after rounds of 71, 76, 80 and 73. More importantly, he finished as the low amateur.

Shipley summed up the experience after completing his memorable week.

“I think I have to win one of these things to kind of top this week,” he said. “Definitely been a dream week, but looking forward to being out here soon hopefully.”

He had already played Augusta National several times before making his Masters debut, including a round with Jack Nicklaus.

4. His Longtime Friend Carter Pitcairn Has Been Along for Some of His Biggest Moments

Carter Pitcairn has been more than just a caddie for Shipley.

The two are longtime friends who grew up playing golf together through high school and college. Pitcairn was on the bag when Shipley made his run to the 2023 U.S. Amateur final and returned for his Masters debut the following year.

Shipley’s amateur résumé also included victories at the 2022 Western Pennsylvania Open Championship and Pennsylvania Amateur Championship before his Southwestern Invitational win in 2024.

He followed his Masters performance by making the cut at the 2024 U.S. Open with opening rounds of 70 and 73.

During that tournament, Shipley revealed he would turn professional after earning status through PGA Tour Americas Q-School.

5. Neal Shipley Can Change His Career With a Win at the Biltmore Championship

Shipley now has an opportunity to earn his first PGA Tour victory.

He opened the Biltmore Championship Asheville with a 65 before firing a 62 in the second round. Another 65 Saturday gave him a 21-under total and a one-shot advantage over Kohles.

The stakes are particularly high because Shipley entered the first of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments at No. 183 in the standings. The top 100 retain full PGA Tour cards for next season.

A victory would give Shipley a two-year exemption and secure his place in the more lucrative PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028 when the Tour changes its schedule.

“It would be huge,” Shipley said. “It would take a lot of stress off my back, that’s for sure. It’s one of those things I’m playing really well, and I know it’s a matter of time for me, so I’m going to give it my best shot tomorrow and lay it all out there and see what happens.”