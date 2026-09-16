Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Hit With Harsh ‘Spoiled and Entitled’ Criticism as Golf Fans Rush to Defense

Charlie Woods faced harsh criticism over his reaction to a missed putt, but golf fans quickly came to the 17-year-old’s defense after a video of the moment spread online.

NUCLR GOLF reposted a viral video on X showing Tiger Woods’ son failing to hole a putt before dropping his club and putting his hands on his head in frustration. The narrator took issue with the teenager’s reaction, calling Charlie “spoiled and entitled” and questioning his upbringing.

The comments prompted a wave of responses defending Charlie, who is navigating his final high school season while preparing to play college golf at Florida State.

Golf Fans Defend Charlie Woods After ‘Spoiled and Entitled’ Criticism

Several people responding to the NUCLR GOLF post argued that Charlie’s reaction did not warrant personal criticism.

“Leave the kid alone. I’ve done worse (at his age) and seen worse from much older men who should know better,” one person wrote.

Another questioned the decision to focus on a teenager, writing, “Such a strange thing to post about a child.”

Others took issue specifically with the narrator’s assessment of Charlie’s behavior.

“Who is this guy narrating? Never played a day of competitive golf in his life,” one person wrote.

“This narrator has a woods problem,” another added.

The viral moment came as Charlie competed at the Palm League Championship at the historic Biltmore Golf Course Miami. The Benjamin School senior entered the tournament as its defending individual champion after shooting a 5-under 66 to lead his school to the title one year earlier.

This time, Charlie finished eighth individually with an even-par 71. Benjamin teammate Andrew Tsar, an SMU commit, took medalist honors after shooting a 2-under 69.

Tiger Woods’ Son Helps Benjamin School Capture Another Championship

Although Charlie did not repeat as the individual champion, he played a role in another team victory for Benjamin.

The reigning FHSAA Class 1A state champions faced a closer competition than they had the previous year, but Benjamin rallied on the back nine to secure the Palm League team championship.

Charlie contributed a key finish by making birdie on the 18th hole.

The Palm League includes private and preparatory schools throughout Southeast Florida. Benjamin competes against programs including Oxbridge Academy, Saint Andrew’s, Pine Crest School, Gulliver Prep, Ransom Everglades and Miami Country Day.

Benjamin and Oxbridge Academy have also established themselves as two of Florida’s strongest Class 1A programs, combining to capture the past three FHSAA state championships.

For Charlie, the tournament comes during a significant stretch in his young golf career.

The 17-year-old has committed to play college golf at Florida State beginning in 2027. He also recently signed an NIL agreement with TaylorMade, adding another major milestone as he finishes his high school career.