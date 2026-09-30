Phil Mickelson Checks Into Treatment Center Amid ‘Family Trauma and Addiction’ Rep Confirms

Phil Mickelson voluntarily entered a treatment center amid personal issues and has since left the facility, according to his representative.

“Phil was seeking treatment for family trauma and addiction,” Mickelson’s representative told TMZ Sports.

The outlet reported that the professional golfer recently sought treatment and is no longer at the facility.

Phil Mickelson Previously Stepped Back to Focus on His Family

The update comes months after Mickelson’s representatives announced that he was focusing on a private family matter.

“Mr. Mickelson’s priority is to become the husband, father, and man his family deserves,” his representatives said in June. “Right now, that means giving his full attention to a private family health matter. He understands that parts of his life are public, but his family’s private matters are not.”

Mickelson has also previously spoken publicly about his struggles with gambling addiction. In 2023, he acknowledged that his gambling had crossed the line from moderation into addiction and said he had sought professional help for years.

He also said the addiction had affected his personal life.

The 6-Time Majors Winner Parted Ways With Longtime Golf Club Amid Allegations

Mickelson’s time away from professional golf also included a split from The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, where he had played and practiced for decades.

Golf Digest reported in June that Mickelson was no longer a member following allegations that he made unwanted physical contact with a female employee earlier in the spring.

According to Golf Digest, club officials investigated after the employee reported the alleged incident and later told Mickelson to leave the property.

The Farms told Golf Digest in a statement, “Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office also investigated the allegation and found no evidence that an assault occurred, according to Golf Digest.

A spokesperson for Mickelson told the outlet, “Any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

Phil Mickelson Missed Every Major Championship in 2026

Mickelson’s extended absence also resulted in a career first.

After missing the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open, Mickelson was eligible to compete in The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in July. However, organizers moved him from the field to the list of non-playing exempt players in June.

That decision meant Mickelson would miss all four majors in the same year for the first time since 1990, two years before he turned professional.