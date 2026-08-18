Phil Mickelson Dealt Another Career Blow Amid Unfortunate Personal News

Phil Mickelson’s future as a professional golfer is getting a lot cloudier due to a combination of LIV Golf’s questionable future along with the serious allegations recently levied against the star. LIV Golf announced that the league’s team championship originally scheduled to be in Michigan has been canceled.

This news comes amid conflicting reports about LIV Golf’s uncertain future. The league has been searching for long-term funding after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) ended its backing of LIV Golf.

Bad news continues to swirl around LIV Golf’s future with Front Office Sports reporting that the league is being sued by Fresh Tape Media amid claims of missed payments.

“Fresh Tape Media, the company that produced and operated the league’s preseason media days event in January, is suing LIV for more than $1.23 million in missed payments and interest, according to a complaint filed in New York State Supreme Court on July 21,” Front Office Sports’ David Rumsey detailed in an August 18, 2026 story titled, “LIV Golf Sued for $1.2M by Company That Produced Preseason Event.”

“Due to the nature of the lawsuit, LIV was only formally notified of the complaint on Monday—the same day it officially announced the cancellation of its $40 million team championship that was scheduled for next week in Michigan,” Rumsey added.

“It’s the latest company to go public with claims of missed payments from LIV, as various vendors and contractors have told Front Office Sports they are also owed money by the league.”

Phil Mickelson Is Not on Track to Play Amid LIV Golf’s Abrupt End to Season

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How does any of this impact Mickelson? It makes Mickelson’s path to playing golf again much more challenging.

Mickelson is once again absent from the LIV Golf field of golfers for the season finale in Indianapolis.

The golfer has taken an extended absence from playing citing family reasons. It appears that Mickelson will not play again this season, and the golfer’s chances of continuing his career could take another serious blow if LIV Golf does not return in 2027.

Despite the cancellation of the season finale, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil continues to maintain that the league has a future.

“By concluding the season now, we can put our full resources behind what comes next and maintain the operational rigor this transition demands,” O’Neil noted in an August 17, press release.

“We are reimagining LIV Golf as a fundamentally new League owned by the players and anchored in a sustainable business model, with an evolved fan experience built for the markets where the game is growing fastest across the globe and the support of world-class partners.”

Phil Mickelson Is Facing Serious Allegations About ‘Inappropriate Contact’ With a Golf Club Employee

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There are plenty of PGA Tour rumors about Jon Rahm’s potential return amid LIV Golf’s turmoil. Yet, Mickelson’s pathway to a potential PGA Tour reunion does not appear as open.

Golf Digest’s Joel Beall and Tod Leonard reported on June 11, that Mickelson has been accused of “inappropriate contact” with a female employee at The Farm Golf Club located outside San Diego. It was Mickelson’s former club where the star is no longer a member.

“All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously,” The Farms noted in a statement released to Golf Digest.

“Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club,” the statement continued.

“The Farms conducts thorough reviews of all reported matters according to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence and accountability.”

Between funding issues, lawsuits and star players departing, LIV Golf faces an uncertain future heading into 2027. If LIV Golf is forced to hit pause, Mickelson’s options to return to the course would take a serious hit.