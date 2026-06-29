Phil Mickelson Scandal: Ashley Perez Breaks Silence After Bombshell Report

One of the biggest stories in golf doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon, and that might get even more uncomfortable for Phil Mickelson.

A recent report from Alan Shipnuck in Skratch Golf detailed years of alleged misconduct from Mickelson. The most notable detail from that report centered around Ashley Perez, ex-wife of former PGA Tour/LIV golfer Pat Perez. In the story, Ashley Perez recounted an uncomfortable incident with Mickelson that included a lewd photo and sexual advances.

Ashley Perez Speaks Out After Phil Mickelson Report

Ashley Perez has been unsurprisingly quiet since the story broke on June 26, but she broke her silence with an Instagram story over the weekend.

“I will rise up and stand next to the millions of women who have been silenced to protect the evil and darkness that lurks amongst us,” she said in the post. “Thank you dearly for all the love and support. My heart goes out to the countless other victims.”

There was certainly smoke surrounding the Mickelson-Perez incident before Shipnuck’s report dropped. Pat Perez has alluded to the controversy in the past and following recent allegations about Mickelson’s alleged behavior at his home golf course, the story quickly resurfaced.

Ashley Perez went on the record to tell the story for Shipnuck’s report, and it was revealed that Mickelson even apologized twice to the Perezes.

“Without admitting what he had done, Mickelson apologized directly to both Pat and Ashley and said, ‘I can’t tell you how disgusted and embarrassed I am in myself,'” Shipnuck wrote.

“Phil crossed the line with me that is just uncrossable and unforgivable. He knows he screwed up. He apologized for the action, but I cannot forgive him for it,” Perez said on Claude Harmon’s podcast in November.

Phil Mickelson Still Quiet As Reputation Takes Beating

As one might expect, Mickelson has gone silent since the stories and allegations surfaced. He hasn’t tweeted since early May, and his prolific retweeting of political news slowed in June with his last X activity coming June 8. His legal team offered a brief statement to the original Golf Digest report.

“Some of the allegations circulating about Mr. Mickelson are false, and others revisit mistakes he has already acknowledged, publicly or privately,” a spokeswoman told Skratch through Mickelson’s defamation attorney, Tom Clare. “Stacking the disputed claims next to the ones he has owned does not make them credible. It instead contributes to a false and misleading narrative.”