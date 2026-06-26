New Details About Phil Mickelson’s Lewd Actions Surface on Friday

The hole that Phil Mickelson fell into recently just keeps getting deeper. New details about the lewd approaches of the six-time major champion were brought to light by Alan Shipnuck.

In his Friday report, he dived deeper into what exactly went down between Pat Perez, his wife Ashley and Mickelson in that 2015 Barclays tournament dinner.

Mickelson approached Ashley, who had newly married Perez in 2014, in a friendly way first.

“I was so young and innocent. It’s like, I can’t believe Phil Mickelson wants to be my buddy,” Ashley confessed to Shipnuck. “He’s sending me good morning texts! Looking back now, it definitely feels like I was being groomed.”

Ashley and Perez were having dinner at a sushi restaurant when Ashley’s phone screen lit up with a call from Mickelson. An enticing invitation to his luxury villa at the Liberty National Golf Course.

Sometime during the night, while they were drinking wine on the patio, Perez left his wife and Mickelson alone to head to the bathroom.

The 56-year-old golfer took this chance to approach Ashley with “a full-body picture of himself naked with an erection while flexing one bicep”.

Phil says to me, ‘I’m going to leave my bedroom door open tonight. When Pat falls asleep, I want you to come see me.’” Ashley said.

After the details reached Perez’s ears, the friendship turned to hatred and has continued over the years. Despite Mickelson apologizing to him twice, the hatred remains.

Ashley’s Coming Forward Now Ties to Recent Phil Mickelson Allegation

The details of that incident were never made public until Friday. But Ashley believes that she should come forward now to encourage women like the beverage cart girl, whom Mickelson allegedly inappropriately approached at the Santa Fe golf club.

“With Phil, I feel like the pattern has been there for many years, but people have been afraid to go public because it’s Phil Mickelson,” she said. “We give these golfers so much adulation and money, they think they’re gods. They think they’re untouchable.”

Phil Mickelson Inappropriately Approached Other Women

Ashley was not alone. After 2015, his wife Amy shied away from the public. She preferred staying home and apparently, Mickelson started drinking more.

During that time, at a dinner with friends, Mickelson approached a female friend.

“Something felt off. He was behaving a little odd. Out of nowhere, Phil started asking the most inappropriate questions about my personal life and then propositioning me in graphic detail,” she revealed. “He went on and on about how he had been fantasizing about me and all the things he wanted to do to me.”

“I was sweating profusely. It felt like verbal rape,” she added.

Before the nude selfie incident, a similar situation was also faced by Ashley. Mickelson made inappropriate gestures with his two fingers.

“He was using two fingers to graphically demonstrate some of his techniques to me,” she revealed.

Mickelson is presently away from the public limelight, tending to a family matter.