Phil Mickelson’s Wife Amy Spotted Without Her Ring Before ‘Family Trauma and Addiction’ Revelation

Phil Mickelson’s wife, Amy Mickelson, has rarely been photographed publicly in recent years, but one of her recent appearances is drawing renewed attention following news that the golfer sought treatment for “family trauma and addiction.”

TMZ Sports reported on September 30 that Mickelson voluntarily entered a treatment program to address personal issues. His representatives told multiple outlets that the six-time major champion had already left the facility and returned home.

Months before the news emerged, Amy was photographed during a rare outing without her wedding ring.

The New York Post reported in July that Amy visited a Trader Joe’s in San Diego with the couple’s daughter, Amanda Brynn. Photos from the outing showed Amy entering and leaving the store without a ring on her left ring finger.

Phil was not photographed with them. Before leaving, Amy and her daughter shared a long embrace outside the store.

Amy Mickelson’s Rare Outing Came Amid Scrutiny Surrounding Her Husband

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Amy’s appearance stood out because she has largely remained out of the public eye in recent years.

During a previous high-profile appearance at the 2021 Ryder Cup in Wisconsin, she was photographed wearing a large diamond wedding ring.

Neither Phil nor Amy has publicly announced a separation, and Amy has not publicly explained why she wasn’t wearing her ring during the July grocery store trip. It is also unclear whether Mickelson was already in treatment at the time of the sighting, but the timing is interesting.

The couple has been married since 1996 and has three children.

The July photos came amid increased scrutiny surrounding Mickelson. Golf Digest reported in June that a female employee at a San Diego-area golf club accused him of inappropriate and non-consensual contact. Ashley Perez, the former wife of professional golfer Pat Perez, also made allegations involving Mickelson in reporting by golf writer Alan Shipnuck.

Mickelson’s representatives have disputed some of the allegations surrounding him while acknowledging that he has made mistakes in the past.

A spokesperson specifically pointed to Amy’s support when addressing the reports with the New York Post.

“Recovery is not a straight line,” the statement said. “Throughout their 35-year relationship, his wife, Amy Mickelson, has supported Mr. Mickelson and their family with extraordinary grace, unwavering love, and the belief that people are measured not only by their failures, but by what they do to make them right.”

The spokesperson added, “Some of the allegations circulating about Mr. Mickelson are false, and others revisit mistakes he has already acknowledged, publicly or privately. Stacking the disputed claims next to the ones he has owned does not make them credible. It instead contributes to a false and misleading narrative.”

Phil Mickelson Stepped Away From Golf Amid Family Matter

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Mickelson’s attorney, Tom Clare, has also criticized coverage of the golfer’s personal life.

“A small segment of the golf media has decided that because Mr. Mickelson is a successful golfer, every detail of his private and family life is theirs to exploit,” Clare told the California Post. “Recycling mistakes he has already acknowledged as new reporting, and dragging private family matters into public view, is reckless. It is the pursuit of clicks at the expense of the truth. Do better.”

Mickelson had already stepped away from professional golf before reports about his treatment emerged. He missed the first four LIV Golf events of the year and announced that he would also skip the Masters while his family dealt with a personal health matter.

“Unfortunately I will not play in The Masters tournament next week and will be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter,” Mickelson wrote on Instagram.

“I have great respect for Augusta National Golf Club, and it’s definitely the most special week of the year. I wish everyone the best of luck and will be watching.”

Masters chairman Fred Ridley expressed support for Mickelson at the time.

“We know how much Phil loves The Masters tournament, and he will be missed by everyone in Augusta next week,” Ridley said. “He has our complete support as he takes time to be with his family.”