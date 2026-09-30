Phil Mickelson Faced Multiple Misconduct Allegations Before Seeking Treatment for ‘Family Trauma’

Phil Mickelson voluntarily entered a treatment facility after a difficult stretch that included an extended absence from professional golf and several misconduct allegations, some of which his representative has disputed.

TMZ Sports reported that the six-time major champion recently sought treatment and has since left the facility.

“Phil was seeking treatment for family trauma and addiction,” Mickelson’s representative told TMZ Sports.

The update follows months of uncertainty surrounding Mickelson, who has played only once in 2026. During that time, his representatives repeatedly said he was focused on a private family health matter, while separate reports raised allegations about his conduct.

Mickelson has also previously spoken publicly about his gambling addiction, saying in 2023 that his gambling crossed the line from moderation to addiction and that he had sought professional help.

Phil Mickelson Faced Misconduct Allegations During His Time Away

In June, Golf Digest reported that Mickelson was no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, following an allegation involving a female employee.

According to the outlet, sources alleged that Mickelson made unwanted physical contact with the employee earlier in the spring. The club investigated the report and told Mickelson to leave the property, the outlet reported.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office also investigated and found no evidence that an assault occurred.

“Any misunderstanding has been cleared up,” a spokesperson for Mickelson told Golf Digest. “Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

The Farms confirmed it took action following a staff member’s complaint but did not name Mickelson in its statement.

“Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action,” the club told Golf Digest. “This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

Phil Mickelson’s Rep Responded to Additional Allegations

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Later that month, Ashley Perez, the ex-wife of professional golfer Pat Perez, made a separate allegation about an alleged 2015 encounter with Mickelson.

Ashley alleged that while she and Pat were staying at Mickelson’s villa during the PGA Tour’s Barclays tournament, Mickelson showed her an explicit photo of himself after Pat briefly left the area, according to a report by Skratch’s Alan Shipnuck.

Mickelson’s representative pushed back against the broader collection of allegations surrounding the golfer without specifying which individual claims she disputed.

“Some of the allegations circulating about Mr. Mickelson are false, and others revisit mistakes he has already acknowledged, publicly or privately,” his spokeswoman said. “Stacking the disputed claims next to the ones he has owned does not make them credible. It instead contributes to a false and misleading narrative.”

The representative also credited Mickelson’s wife, Amy Mickelson, for supporting him.

“Recovery is not a straight line,” the spokeswoman said. “Throughout their 35-year relationship, his wife, Amy Mickelson, has supported Mr. Mickelson and their family with extraordinary grace, unwavering love, and the belief that people are measured not only by their failures, but by what they do to make them right.”

Mickelson Stepped Away From Golf as Family Became His Priority

Mickelson has not competed since LIV Golf’s South Africa event in March, which itself ended a seven-month absence.

He previously announced that he would miss the Masters while his family dealt with a personal health matter.

“Unfortunately, I will not play in the Masters Tournament next week and will be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter,” Mickelson wrote on social media. “I have great respect for Augusta National Golf Club and it is definitely the most special week of the year. I wish everyone the best of luck and will be watching.”

Mickelson later withdrew from The Open Championship despite being eligible to play, ensuring he would miss all four majors in a calendar year for the first time since 1990.

His representatives emphasized his priorities in June.

“Mr. Mickelson’s priority is to become the husband, father, and man his family deserves,” they said. “Right now, that means giving his full attention to a private family health matter. He understands that parts of his life are public, but his family’s private matters are not.”

Mickelson has not announced when, or if, he will return to professional golf.