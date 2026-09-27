When Is the Next Presidents Cup? Major Plans Set as Medinah Heads Into Dramatic Finish

The Presidents Cup will return in 2028, and the event is heading back to Australia.

After the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago, the next edition will take place at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne. The 2028 event will mark the fourth time the Presidents Cup has been played in Melbourne.

The PGA Tour previously announced a long-term agreement with Visit Victoria that will also bring the Presidents Cup back to Melbourne in 2040.

After that, the event returns to the United States in 2030 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

The Presidents Cup is played every two years, alternating with the Ryder Cup. The competition features a 12-player United States Team against a 12-player International Team made up of eligible players from outside the United States and Europe.

2028 Presidents Cup Heads to Kingston Heath in Melbourne

Kingston Heath will take over as host after Medinah’s turn in 2026.

The Melbourne course is part of the city’s famous Sandbelt and has hosted several major golf tournaments. The Presidents Cup has also built plenty of history in Melbourne over the years.

The International Team recorded its only Presidents Cup victory in Melbourne in 1998. The event returned to the city in 2011 and again in 2019 at Royal Melbourne.

That 2019 event also showed how quickly the Presidents Cup can change during Sunday Singles.

The International Team entered the final day with a 10-8 advantage. The U.S. Team then won the Singles session 8-4 to complete the comeback and retain the Cup.

Kingston Heath will now get its first opportunity to host the event in 2028.

Presidents Cup Returns to United States in 2030

The Presidents Cup already has its next American destination lined up after Melbourne.

Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis will host the competition in 2030.

Bellerive has experience hosting some of golf’s biggest events. The course hosted the 2018 PGA Championship and has also welcomed the BMW Championship.

Before either of those Cups arrive, the 2026 competition at Medinah still has to be decided.

The International Team enters Sunday Singles with a 10.5-7.5 lead over the U.S. Team. It needs five points from the 12 remaining matches to reach the 15.5 points required to win the Cup.

The U.S. Team needs 7.5 points on Sunday to retain the Presidents Cup and extend its winning streak to 11 consecutive events.

How Does the Presidents Cup Work?

The tournament takes place over four days and offers 30 total points.

The event begins with five four-ball matches on Thursday before five foursomes matches on Friday. Saturday includes two sessions, with four-ball in the morning and foursomes in the afternoon. All 24 golfers then compete in 12 individual Singles matches on Sunday.

Foursomes is also known as alternate shot. Two golfers form a team and alternate shots using the same ball.

In four-ball, both players complete each hole with their own ball. The team uses the lower of their two scores for the hole.

A match victory is worth one point, while a tie gives each team half a point. The first team to reach 15.5 points wins.

The United States entered the 2026 event with a long run of success. The Americans won the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal, 18.5-11.5, for their 10th consecutive victory.

The U.S. has won 13 of the first 15 Presidents Cups, with the International Team’s lone victory coming in 1998. The teams tied in 2003.

Once the 2026 winner is decided at Medinah, attention will eventually shift to Kingston Heath and the next Presidents Cup in 2028.