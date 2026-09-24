Presidents Cup Prize Purse Works Differently: Here’s How Much Every Player Gets at Medinah

The Presidents Cup doesn’t have a traditional tournament purse, but that doesn’t mean the players leave Medinah Country Club without getting paid.

The 24 golfers competing in the 2026 Presidents Cup will each receive a $250,000 stipend. The captains and four vice captains on each side will receive the same amount.

That brings the total to $4.25 million for each team and $8.5 million overall.

Unlike a regular PGA Tour event, players aren’t competing for a larger share of the money based on where they finish. Everyone receives the same stipend, intended to help cover expenses such as travel and accommodations.

The payment system also differs from the Ryder Cup, where the U.S. and European teams have taken different approaches to player compensation.

Presidents Cup Players Will Receive $250,000 Each at Medinah

The $250,000 stipend isn’t new for the Presidents Cup.

According to Golf Monthly, this is the third Presidents Cup in which the PGA Tour has used the current payment system. The Tour will have paid a combined $25.5 million through the stipends since 2022 after this year’s event.

Before the change, Presidents Cup players didn’t receive the money directly.

Instead, each player selected a charity to receive his $150,000 share of the event’s charitable contributions. The PGA Tour says the first 10 Presidents Cups, beginning with the inaugural tournament in 1994, generated more than $32 million for charities around the world.

The current system gives players, captains and vice captains the stipend directly rather than tying the full amount to charitable donations.

The Presidents Cup’s structure also means there isn’t a financial difference between winning and losing. The U.S. and International teams receive the same payments regardless of Sunday’s final result.

Presidents Cup Payout Differs From Ryder Cup Payment System

Money became a major topic surrounding the Ryder Cup after the PGA of America changed its policy for the U.S. team.

At the most recent Ryder Cup, each American player received $500,000. That included a $200,000 stipend and another $300,000 designated for charity.

Golf Monthly later reported that the U.S. players and captain donated the entire amount to charitable causes.

The European team did not receive payments. Ryder Cup Europe, which is predominantly owned by the European Tour Group, has maintained a different position on paying its players.

The Presidents Cup operates differently because the PGA Tour runs both the U.S. and International sides. That allows the same $250,000 stipend to apply to players and leadership on both teams.

Where Is the 2026 Presidents Cup Played?

The 2026 Presidents Cup is being played at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago.

Medinah is the fifth different U.S. course to host the event. The club has also hosted three U.S. Opens, two PGA Championships, and the 2012 Ryder Cup.

The U.S. enters this year’s competition looking for its 11th consecutive Presidents Cup victory. The Americans have never lost the event on U.S. soil.

How to Watch the 2026 Presidents Cup

Golf Channel will carry Thursday’s opening action from 12:30 to 7 p.m. ET and Friday’s competition from 2 to 7 p.m. ET.

Saturday coverage begins on Golf Channel from 8 to 9 a.m. ET, then moves to NBC from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. NBC will carry Sunday’s final session from noon to 6 p.m. ET.