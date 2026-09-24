Presidents Cup Team Selection Explained: How the 24 Golfers Earned Their Spots at Medinah

The Presidents Cup returns this week, with 24 of the world’s top golfers heading to Medinah Country Club outside Chicago.

The competition features a 12-player United States team against a 12-player International team made up of golfers from outside the United States and Europe. Unlike the Ryder Cup, which pits the U.S. against Europe, the Presidents Cup gives other international players a chance to compete in the team format.

Brandt Snedeker will captain the U.S. team, while Geoff Ogilvy will lead the International team. Snedeker served as an assistant captain at the 2024 Presidents Cup and is also set to be a vice captain at the 2027 Ryder Cup. Ogilvy played in three Presidents Cups and served as an assistant captain at the past four events.

So how did they end up with their 12-player teams?

Presidents Cup Teams Include 6 Automatic Qualifiers and 6 Captain’s Picks

The selection process is similar to the Ryder Cup.

Six golfers on each team qualify automatically through their respective Presidents Cup points systems. Once those six spots are filled, each captain selects another six golfers to complete the 12-man roster.

The 2026 U.S. team features Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Jackson Koivun and Jacob Bridgeman.

The International team consists of Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, Sungjae Im, Nico Echavarria, Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Ryo Hisatsune.

The Presidents Cup takes place every other year, alternating years with the Ryder Cup.

The U.S. enters the 2026 tournament looking for its 11th consecutive victory. The Americans have also never lost a Presidents Cup played on U.S. soil.

Presidents Cup Thursday Pairings & Tee Times

The competition begins Thursday with five matches. All times are Eastern.

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns will face Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im at 12:35 p.m.

Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele will play Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune at 12:53 p.m., followed by Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun against Corey Conners and Nico Echavarria at 1:11 p.m.

Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa will face Ryan Fox and Adam Scott at 1:29 p.m. The final match starts at 1:47 p.m., with Chris Gotterup and Patrick Cantlay taking on Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim.

Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman will sit out the opening session for the U.S. Nick Taylor and Christiaan Bezuidenhout will be idle for the International team.

How to Watch the 2026 Presidents Cup

Medinah Country Club becomes the fifth U.S. venue to host the Presidents Cup.

The Illinois course has a long history of hosting major golf events. Medinah has hosted three U.S. Opens, two PGA Championships and the 2012 Ryder Cup.

NBC and Golf Channel will carry the tournament. Golf Channel will broadcast Thursday from 12:30 to 7 p.m. ET and Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. ET.

Saturday coverage starts on Golf Channel from 8 to 9 a.m. ET, then moves to NBC from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. NBC will air the final day Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. ET.

The Ryder Cup returns next year, when the U.S. and Europe meet at Adare Manor in Ireland beginning Sept. 17, 2027.