RBC Canadian Open: Tee Times and How to Watch

The 2026 RBC Canadian Open returns this Thursday, June 11, for the 122nd edition of one of golf’s oldest and most historic tournaments. As the third-oldest championship on the PGA Tour, behind only The Open Championship and the U.S. Open, the event brings another week of competition to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North Course.

Round 1 Tee Times at the RBC Canadian Open

7:00 a.m. –Ben Silverman, Matti Schmid, Mac Meissner

7:11 a.m. – Danny Willett, Justin Lower, Hank Lebioda

7:22 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy

7:33 a.m. – Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo, Tony Finau

7:44 a.m. – William Mouw, Karl Vilips, Charley Hoffman

7:55 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

8:06 a.m. – Ricky Castillo, Joe Highsmith, Lucas Glover

8:17 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Taylor Moore, Lanto Griffin

8:28 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Lee Hodges, Beau Hossler

8:39 a.m. – Zach Bauchou, Paul Waring, Laurent Desmarchais

8:50 a.m. – A.J. Ewart, Luke Clanton, Joey Savoie

9:01 a.m. – Jimmy Stanger, Pontus Nyholm, Calen Sanderson

12:15 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Padraig Harrington

12:26 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin, Mike Weir

12:37 p.m. – Eric Cole, Michael Thorbjornsen, Chandler Phillips

12:48 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Nick Taylor, Brooks Koepka

12:59 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Kristoffer Reitan, Sam Burns

1:10 p.m. – Alex Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry

1:21 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Davis Riley, Nicolai Højgaard

1:32 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky

1:43 p.m. – John Parry, Marcelo Rozo, Declan O’Donovan

1:54 p.m. – Haotong Li, Chandler Blanchet, Justin Matthews -a

2:05 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Vince Covello

2:16 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Paul Peterson, Drew Nesbitt

Tee No. 10

7:00 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Kevin Roy, Dylan Wu

7:11 a.m. – Austin Smotherman, Danny Walker, Roger Sloan

7:22 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Matt Wallace, Takumi Kanaya

7:33 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose

7:44 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners

7:55 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

8:06 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Taylor Pendrith, Stephan Jaeger

8:17 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Bud Cauley, Max Greyserman

8:28 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Thorbjørn Olesen

8:39 a.m. – David Skinns, Dan Brown, Eric Zhao (a)

8:50 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Kensei Hirata, Yohann Benson

9:01 a.m. – Kris Ventura, Zecheng Dou, Ashton McCulloch

12:15 p.m. – Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Vince Whaley

12:26 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:37 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Rico Hoey

12:48 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Cam Davis, Alex Noren

12:59 p.m. – Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas, Max Homa

1:10 p.m. – Adam Schenk, Aldrich Potgieter, Harry Hall

1:21 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Johnny Keefer

1:32 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Tom Kim, Jordan Smith

1:43 p.m. – Jackson Suber, Neal Shipley, Ben James

1:54 p.m. – Trace Crowe, Keita Nakajima, Dawson Lew (a)

2:05 p.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Davis Chatfield, Jeevan Sihota

2:16 p.m. – Sean O’Hair, Jeffrey Kang, Christo Lamprecht

2:27 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, John VanDerLaan, Matthew Anderson

How & Who to Watch

The RBC Canadian Open can be viewed live through the ESPN App, ESPN’s streaming hub, and Disney+, with coverage featuring the main broadcast feed, featured holes, and select featured groups.

Featured groups include:

Justin Rose, Colin Morikawa, and Aaron Rai – 7:33 a.m. (Hole 10)

Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, and Corey Conners – 7:44 a.m. (Hole 10)

Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, and Sudarshan Yellamarju – 7:55 a.m. (Hole 10)

Ryan Fox, Nick Taylor, and Brooks Koepka – 12:48 p.m. (Hole 1)

Wyndham Clark, Kristoffer Reitan, and Sam Burns – 12:59 p.m. (Hole 1)

Alex Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, and Shane Lowry – 1:10 p.m. (Hole 1)

Coverage for the first and second rounds begins at 6:45 a.m. ET on June 11 and 12. Third-round coverage starts at 8:00 a.m. ET on June 13, with final-round coverage beginning at 7:45 a.m. ET on June 14.