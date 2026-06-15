Robert MacIntyre Announces PGA Tour Plans Ahead of U.S. Open

Ahead of the US Open, PGA Tour star Robert MacIntyre made comments recently about playing on the PGA Tour. MacIntyre wishes he could play more in Europe instead of having to play the signature events on the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour does not play regularly in Europe at all outside of The Scottish Open and The Open Championship.

MacIntyre said, “I love home. I say to Guy [Kinnings, the DPWT chief executive] I’d love nothing better than to play week-in, week-out on the DP World Tour. Playing in Belgium, playing in Spain, places I just love going, but you just can’t. If you want to play in major championships and Ryder Cups you can’t really do it from Europe. You’ve got to do it from the elevated events out here. It’s a shame, but it’s the truth.”

Robert MacIntyre Could Return to DP World Tour if He Wins a Major

Unlike his Ryder Cup teammates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, MacIntyre sees little allure in chasing major championships and career accolades. In fact, he went as far as to say that mindset is problem within the game of golf.

He said, “The problem with the game of golf is there’s always something to chase, like if you win one major you’d probably go, ‘Can I get the grand slam now’, whereas if I win a major championship I can tap away. It’s just a dream.”

MacIntyre clearly loves the game of golf, but he does not feel beholden to achieve everything he can at the game’s highest level. However, winning a major championship is still his biggest dream. He feels he is close.

“I played the game because I loved it. It’s a job now, but I’m just here to try and achieve a dream of mine. It’s closer than ever. I would happily win a major and then play the DP World Tour if that’s the way it came to me.”

Robert MacIntyre Leaving PGA Tour Would Be Unprecedented

Over his career, MacIntyre has two wins on the PGA Tour and has made two Ryder Cup teams. MacIntyre earned full time PGA Tour status after the 2023 season, the same year he made his first Ryder Cup roster.

MacIntyre is skilled enough to play on the DP World Tour and still earn a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup. However, it would severely damage his Official World Golf Ranking, which he needs to gain exemptions into major championships. A major championship victory would virtually guarantee his status within the Ryder Cup team and future major championship fields. Outside of the golfers on the LIV Tour, high profile golfers do not leave the PGA Tour to remain on the DP World Tour unless relegated by poor performance.

MacIntyre ranks 29th in the world on DataGolf. His best skillsets are his short game and driver. He ranks in the 95th percentile in putting, 91st percentile in driving, 78th percentile around the greens, and 61st percentile on approach.