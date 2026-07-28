PGA Tour Stars to Hit Rooftop Tee Shots in Rocket Classic’s ‘Par 3 in the D’

The Rocket Classic is taking tournament week to new heights – literally.

Ahead of competition at Detroit Golf Club, tournament organizers are introducing Par 3 in the D, an innovative golf exhibition that will transform downtown Detroit into an urban golf course unlike anything seen on the PGA Tour schedule.

Set for July 28, the event will feature some of the biggest names in professional golf attempting precision shots from the rooftop of a historic downtown building toward a specially constructed green below.

The challenge serves as another example of the Rocket Classic’s continued effort to connect the tournament with the city itself, bringing the game beyond the fairways and directly into the heart of Detroit.

PGA Tour Stars Take Aim From the Rooftops

According to the tournament’s website, six PGA Tour players are expected to participate in the one-of-a-kind competition: Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young.

Rather than teeing off from a traditional course, each player will hit from the rooftop of Bedrock’s Traver | UBS building on Woodward Avenue. Their objective is deceptively simple – stick a roughly 100-yard shot onto a 40-by-40-foot green located across the street.

The challenge, however, becomes much more difficult thanks to an elevation drop estimated between 50 and 60 feet, requiring competitors to carefully judge both distance and trajectory while clearing the busy downtown corridor.

Each golfer will receive three attempts to land the shot, creating a format that blends skill, entertainment and plenty of pressure in front of spectators gathered below.

Tournament Director Mark Hollis described the concept as something never before attempted on the PGA Tour calendar, emphasizing that the goal is to create memorable fan experiences while showcasing Detroit in a unique way.

Beyond the competition itself, organizers have also announced that the event will benefit Detroit-area charitable initiatives, with additional details regarding its community impact expected in the coming weeks.

Rocket Classic Field Continues to Grow

The rooftop spectacle isn’t the only news surrounding tournament week. The Rocket Classic also announced several notable additions to its player field as preparations continue for play at Detroit Golf Club.

Among the latest commitments are reigning PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai, four-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim and former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Rai enters Detroit carrying significant momentum after capturing the 2026 PGA Championship, earning his second career PGA Tour victory and first major championship.

The Englishman has also enjoyed previous success at the Rocket Classic, finishing inside the top 10 in both of his previous appearances, including a runner-up result in 2024.

Kim continues to put together one of the strongest seasons of his career. The former PLAYERS Championship winner has recorded multiple runner-up finishes and numerous top-10s during the 2026 campaign while climbing among the Tour’s most consistent performers.

Detroit has also treated him well, as he’ll make his sixth appearance at the event after advancing to the weekend in four of his previous five starts.

Meanwhile, Matsuyama returns to Detroit Golf Club looking to improve upon his best Rocket Classic finish after recording top-15 performances at the tournament in both 2019 and 2025. The Japanese star remains one of the most accomplished international players on the PGA Tour with 11 career victories.

Rocket Classic Set for Final Year in Detroit

This year’s Rocket Classic will carry added significance beyond the competition, as it marks the tournament’s final edition under its current name and in its current home.

Earlier this year, tournament organizers announced that 2026 will be the last Rocket Classic played at Detroit Golf Club before the event moves to a new venue beginning in 2027.

The PGA Tour event has called Detroit Golf Club home since its debut in 2019, helping reestablish top-level professional golf in the city while generating millions of dollars for local charitable organizations and community initiatives.

“After nearly 13 years as a PGA Tour title sponsor, including eight years in Detroit, 2026 will mark the final Rocket Classic,” Mark Hollis, tournament director, said in June.

“We are incredibly proud of what this tournament has meant to the city, from creating unforgettable moments for fans to raising more than $10 million for local organizations.”

During its run, the Rocket Classic helped support a $16.1 million restoration of the historic Donald Ross-designed course, preserving and enhancing one of Michigan’s most iconic golf venues.

The renovation also introduced meaningful changes to the course layout, reducing it from a par 73 to a par 70 for this year’s tournament. The updated design is expected to provide a stiffer challenge for the PGA Tour field, with fewer scoring opportunities than players have traditionally found.