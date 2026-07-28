Rocket Classic PGA Picks: 3 Golfers to Watch This Week

With the Rocket Classic set to begin this week on the PGA Tour, golf fans wonder who to pick for this upcoming tournament. The Rocket Classic takes place at Detroit Golf Club, and it started off as the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019. This week presents the greatest field it has had in its history with numerous top players on the PGA Tour ready to tee off.

Detroit Golf Club is an approximately 7300 yard Par 72. From a difficulty perspective, this course is very easy to take advantage of from tee to green. While having powerful distance can give significant rewards, many types of players can succeed here. Looking at the DataGolf Course Fit Tool, none of the skillsets rank above average in relative importance. The main defense at Detroit Golf Club is on the greens, but not to a huge degree. This is a golf sandbox for preferred skills.

Xander Schauffele (20/1) enters the Rocket Classic in the midst of a down season on the PGA Tour. His DataGolf and OWGR ranking have fallen to 15th in the world, which is shocking to see for a player of his ceiling. He still grades out as a complete player, ranking in the 97th percentile off the tee, 94th percentile on approach, 80th percentile around the greens, and 76th percentile in putting. Despite lack of course history, this appears to be a great spot to remember how great of a player Schauffele is. He’s flirted around the lead at some majors this year, and most people would rate Schauffle above 15th in the world most likely.

Rocket Classic PGA Picks: J.J. Spaun Still Playing Fantastic Golf

J.J. Spaun (35/1) seems to be overlooked currently despite already having a win this season. His tee to green play ranks among the elites, but his putting holds him back from the consistency of 2025. The rest of his game appears at the same level as last year though. He ranks in the 78th percentile off the tee, 96th percentile on approach, and the 74th percentile around the greens. His putting only ranks in the 49th percentile, which has increased over the last couple months.

Looking deeper, Spaun’s history at Detroit Golf Club is very respectable with every finish inside the top 33 on the leaderboard. Given his last appearance here on the PGA Tour was in 2024, Spaun now is at a higher level. Returning to a course he loves, there’s not reason not to select him at the Rocket Classic.

Brendon Todd in a Rough Spot, but He’s Been Here Before

Brendon Todd (2500/1) has not finished within the top 20 on the PGA Tour since 2024, which is an insane development for what was once such a steady PGA performer. Todd’s ball-striking fell off a cliff after an injury destroyed his form. The injury was undisclosed, but the ramifications have been drastic. He now ranks in the first percentile off the tee and less than the first percentile on approach. Why pick him at all for the Rocket Classic?

However, his short game is excellent still, ranking in the 79th percentile around the greens and the 81st percentile in putting. He’s still accurate off the tee. If he can resolve some of his approach issues, perhaps Todd has some life. He experienced a similar issue earlier in his career before a massive rebound in 2019. Todd sustained that improvement for five or six years.